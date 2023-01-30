Even though the 2022 Florida State football season concluded just over a month ago, all eyes are already turned to the 2023 season.

That's especially true this year where the Seminoles are being projected as a preseason top five or top 10 team for 2023 thanks to a number of key returning pieces from their 10-win 2022 team.

That 2023 hype reached a major milestone Monday night with the announcement of the 2023 FSU football schedule in a special program on ACC Network.

The schedule looks a bit different this season as the ACC is doing away with divisions and introducing a new 3-5-5 schedule format where each team plays three ACC teams each season and alternates between the other 10, playing each of them twice over a four-year span.

For FSU, this means that it won't play normal ACC Atlantic opponents NC State and Louisville in 2023, replacing them with a pair of former Coastal teams in Virginia Tech and Duke.

Some aspects of the FSU schedule were known entering the day. Most notably, it was known that FSU will open the season against LSU on Sept. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and then play its home opener against Southern Miss the following Saturday, Sept. 9.

It was also known that FSU will close out the season against North Alabama Nov. 18 and then at Florida Nov. 25.

As for the eight ACC games in the middle, we now know how they are aligned.

FSU will open ACC play on the road at Boston College on Sept. 16. After that comes another test very early in the season as the Seminoles will stay on the road to take on Clemson Sept. 23.

It's the first of what will be expected to be two games next season between the Seminoles and the Tigers, the second of which would be the ACC Championship Game. It will be the first time FSU and Clemson have played in September since 2014.

After that, FSU gets its lone bye week of the 2023 season on Sept. 30, leaving eight consecutive weeks with games to close out the regular season after the timely break, which again comes after a game against Clemson.

That second stretch of the season begins with FSU's long-awaited home ACC opener against Virginia Tech Oct. 7. Although FSU has to wait awhile for that first home conference game, that will be the start of a three-game home stretch which continues Oct. 14 vs. Syracuse and concludes Oct. 21 vs. Duke.

That's the first stretch of three straight home games for FSU since 2012.

After that, FSU goes back on the road to close out October, playing at Wake Forest on Oct. 28. FSU hasn't won a road game at Wake Forest since 2017.

FSU opens November with another road game at Pitt on Nov. 4. It will be FSU's first trip to Pittsburgh since Jameis Winston's debut performance for the ages to open the 2013 season.

From there, FSU closes out ACC play with a rivalry game, hosting rival Miami on Nov. 11. That means the Seminoles will play both their in-state rivals over the final three weeks of the regular season.

FSU 2023 football schedule

Sept. 3 (Sunday): vs. LSU (in Orlando)

Sept. 9: vs. Southern Miss

Sept. 16: at Boston College

Sept. 23: at Clemson

Sept. 30: BYE

Oct. 7: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 14: vs. Syracuse

Oct. 21: vs. Duke

Oct. 28: at Wake Forest

Nov. 4: at Pitt

Nov. 11: vs. Miami

Nov. 18: vs. North Alabama

Nov. 25: at Florida

ACC week-by-week schedule in PDF format