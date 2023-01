As expected, class of 2023 linebacker prospect Dylan Brown-Turner from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High committed to Florida State on Monday afternoon. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was committed to North Texas until Monday morning. His decommitted from UNT and commitment to FSU come on the heels of his official visit to FSU this past weekend.

Brown-Turner is rated as a three-star prospect who also had offers from Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kansas and Kansas State. He is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent with FSU on Wednesday.

"We thought FSU would add at least one more linebacker to the 2023 recruiting class either from the high school ranks or the portal," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He shows some natural instincts to get to the ball carrier, especially between the tackles. He is physical versus the run and isn't afraid to play downhill. You don't see him play a ton in space, so it is hard to determine his ability to change direction or ability to chase ball from sideline to sideline based off his highlights."