2023 4-star QB Chris Parson 'blown away' by visit, names FSU his leader
While Florida State's football coaches are supremely focused on locking up commitments for the Class of 2022, the Seminoles also have entertained a long line of prospects for 2023 and beyond.
Four-star quarterback Chris Parson was one of the 2023 recruits on campus Monday, and he was so impressed by the experience that he says the Seminoles are his “leader for now.”
***Don't miss out on our great FSU Football and Recruiting coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial!***
Florida State’s coaching staff made Parson “feel at home just by coming into the parking lot.” He said every coach greeted him upon his arrival.
“The energy, just being here. I noticed it once I walked in,” Parson said. “Once we pulled up, I had the whole staff waiting on me. That meant a lot.”
*ALSO SEE: Complete breakdown of every Monday visitor
The pro-style quarterback even went as far as to say he, “loved everything about being up here in Tallahassee.”
“It was great being around the coaches. Being able to talk to the coaches,” Parson said. “Understand what Florida State football is all about.”
Parson was offered a scholarship by FSU earlier this month. Even though he started his high school career in Texas and now lives in Brentwood, Tenn., he said he has grown up a very big fan of the Seminoles.
That made the trip to Tallahassee all the more special.
"I was blown away. When you're a fan, you see Florida State football. But actually being here, seeing what it's all about,” Parson said. “Being around the facilities, talking with the coaches. It was amazing. Everything I expected and more."
After touring the campus, Parson got to picture himself in an FSU jersey when he tried on the all-black alternate uniforms.
“It felt surreal. I heard the Seminole [war] chant going on,” Parson said. “I had my family with me. I got to hold onto the spear. That was just amazing.”
*ALSO SEE: Another South Florida commit: FSU lands pledge from 2023 WR
During his conversation with FSU head coach Mike Norvell, Parson learned just how coveted he is by Florida State.
“I’m the guy that they want. That just meant a lot to me knowing I’m a priority to a school,” Parson explained. “Especially with this being my dream school. I didn’t take that lightly at all.”
Parson took advantage of a busy agenda during his visit, and he also enjoyed talking schemes with FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. The four-star QB said there are similarities between the offenses he has run in high school and the core principles in place at FSU.
“He taught me some things, some things that I can take back with me to my school. It was great,” Parson said. “I feel like I can fit into the offense really well. He showed me what they were all about.”
Parson was at Duke on Sunday and plans to head to Kentucky and Cincinnati on the same day later this week. He also will visit Alabama this month. Parson said he plans to make it back to FSU for the season opener against Notre Dame.
As far as when he’ll make his college decision, Parson doesn’t have anything set in stone just yet, with over a year to go.
“I was thinking about a timeline, but right now, it’s just whenever the moment feels right," he said. "Whenever I know for a fact that this is the place I want to be at, the decision will be made.”
But there’s no question Florida State gained serious ground this week.
“The love that they have shown me here at Florida State, they’re at the top of my list as of right now. As of right now, they’re number one,” Parson said. "They showed me what they were all about, and I loved being here.”
----------------------------------------------------------------
Get the latest info, insider content and chat with FSU fans on the Premium Recruiting Board