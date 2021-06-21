2023 4-star QB Chris Parson 'blown away' by visit, names FSU his leader

Four-star quarterback Chris Parson was one of the 2023 recruits on campus Monday, and he was so impressed by the experience that he says the Seminoles are his “leader for now.”

While Florida State's football coaches are supremely focused on locking up commitments for the Class of 2022, the Seminoles also have entertained a long line of prospects for 2023 and beyond.

Florida State’s coaching staff made Parson “feel at home just by coming into the parking lot.” He said every coach greeted him upon his arrival.

“The energy, just being here. I noticed it once I walked in,” Parson said. “Once we pulled up, I had the whole staff waiting on me. That meant a lot.”

The pro-style quarterback even went as far as to say he, “loved everything about being up here in Tallahassee.”

“It was great being around the coaches. Being able to talk to the coaches,” Parson said. “Understand what Florida State football is all about.”

Parson was offered a scholarship by FSU earlier this month. Even though he started his high school career in Texas and now lives in Brentwood, Tenn., he said he has grown up a very big fan of the Seminoles.

That made the trip to Tallahassee all the more special.

"I was blown away. When you're a fan, you see Florida State football. But actually being here, seeing what it's all about,” Parson said. “Being around the facilities, talking with the coaches. It was amazing. Everything I expected and more."

After touring the campus, Parson got to picture himself in an FSU jersey when he tried on the all-black alternate uniforms.

“It felt surreal. I heard the Seminole [war] chant going on,” Parson said. “I had my family with me. I got to hold onto the spear. That was just amazing.”

