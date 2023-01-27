FSU offered three-star 2024 cornerback Ricky Knight III on Jan. 15. He made it his priority to attend FSU’s Junior Day last weekend after getting the Seminoles' offer. It was Knight’s first FBS offer, which would be followed closely by four more on the heels of the Florida State’s.

“Having an offer from FSU is truly a blessing,” said Knight. “It is something I always dreamed of as a kid. I have always wanted to be offered by FSU, the home of my favorite NFL player, Jalen Ramsey."

And Ramsey is who Knight feels his game best resembles.

“My greatest strength is my confidence and speed,” said Knight. “I am confident enough in myself that I believe I can guard anybody. And I won’t ever back down no matter who they are. My speed is crazy. Most people won’t even have a chance to beat me deep because I’m too fast.”

And while Knight is confident in his ability, he is also aware enough to know there is always room for improvement.

“I feel I need to work on getting hands on earlier to disrupt the wide receiver’s route by beating him to the spot he is trying to get,” explained Knight. “Also, I could improve my footwork more."