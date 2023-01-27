2024 CB prospect Ricky Knight III talks FSU offer, unofficial visit
FSU offered three-star 2024 cornerback Ricky Knight III on Jan. 15. He made it his priority to attend FSU’s Junior Day last weekend after getting the Seminoles' offer. It was Knight’s first FBS offer, which would be followed closely by four more on the heels of the Florida State’s.
“Having an offer from FSU is truly a blessing,” said Knight. “It is something I always dreamed of as a kid. I have always wanted to be offered by FSU, the home of my favorite NFL player, Jalen Ramsey."
And Ramsey is who Knight feels his game best resembles.
“My greatest strength is my confidence and speed,” said Knight. “I am confident enough in myself that I believe I can guard anybody. And I won’t ever back down no matter who they are. My speed is crazy. Most people won’t even have a chance to beat me deep because I’m too fast.”
And while Knight is confident in his ability, he is also aware enough to know there is always room for improvement.
“I feel I need to work on getting hands on earlier to disrupt the wide receiver’s route by beating him to the spot he is trying to get,” explained Knight. “Also, I could improve my footwork more."
Knight, who is 6-foot-1 and 168 pounds, is from Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) Benjamin School. This past season, his first playing cornerback, he recorded 33 tackles and had one interception.
His time with Mike Norvell and the FSU coaching staff this weekend didn’t disappoint.
“My experience at FSU was entirely amazing, touring the campus, talking to the coaches, watching practice, touring the city, the photoshoot, all of it was amazing,” said Knight. “The campus is beautiful and the people who work there are kind and loving. Watching the coaches' bond with each other just shows you that they are more than colleagues but family. Same with the players. When a player was tired and slumped over his teammates came and lifted him up, encouraging him to keep pushing and to fight through it.”