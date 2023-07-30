After his visit this weekend to participate in Florida State's Seminole Showcase camp, its second elite-style camp this summer, the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound, prospect seems to have a better understanding of where the Seminoles rank inside his top 10.

Earlier this month 2024 defensive end prospect Elias Williams announced had narrowed his list of potential college homes down to 10 schools: FSU, Kansas, Indiana, USF, Miami, Missouri, Minnesota, UCF, Louisville and Liberty.

"My recruiting process is coming to a close," said Williams. "I will be making my decision September 1st, which my Senior Night, it's at home and we are playing Gulf (High School)."

"Florida State, they are definitely up there, say top four, top three," said Williams when asked if he had a pecking order among his favorite schools. "The coaches really express that they want me, some schools really don't. Coach JP (defensive end coach John Papuchis) is always in connection with me, we're always talking, we're always on the phone."

Williams also spoke about when he would take his official visit to FSU.

"It would be sometime in November if I were to commit here, if I were to commit to FSU," said Williams about an official visit.

Williams said the other teams inside his top four are UCF, Indiana and Missouri. He also stated that his recruitment will remain "100 percent wide open" until September and that he understood that his list of top schools could change because of the fluidity of the recruiting process.