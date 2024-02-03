2024 four-star DE Amaree Williams commits to Florida State
After deciding to take some extra time with his recruitment after reclassifying in December, four-star defensive end Amaree Williams committed to Florida State on Saturday. Williams will sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.
Previously one of the top-rated athletes of the 2025 class, Williams surprisingly announced that he would be reclassifying to the 2024 class on December 14th. This decision was followed by an official visit to Florida State the weekend before Early Signing Day. It was initially believed that Williams might sign with FSU in December but elected to delay his decision based on the timing of his reclassification.
He is now rated by Rivals at the 237th-best overall prospect in the nation and the 16th-best defensive end in the class. Williams joins DD Holmes as the only two listed defensive ends in Mike Norvell's 2024 class.
In three years as a starter at North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin High, Williams totaled 79 tackles with 22 tackles for loss. He also had 20 sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Williams also played tight end, hauling in 25 passes for 568 yards and 12 touchdowns.
While Florida State was the only school that Williams took an official visit to, the Seminoles did beat out an impressive list of schools for Williams services, including Texas, USC, Miami, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Penn State.
His father, Moe Williams, was a third round pick in the 1996 NFL draft and played 10 seasons in the NFL after spending his college years at Kentucky.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Williams: "Williams is disruptive on the defensive side of the football. He also can produce on the offensive side of the ball. He does not mind blocking. He will fight off blocks and make plays in the backfield. He reminds us a little bit of Brian Burns in high school. This kid could end up a star player in college."
