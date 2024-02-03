After deciding to take some extra time with his recruitment after reclassifying in December, four-star defensive end Amaree Williams committed to Florida State on Saturday. Williams will sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Previously one of the top-rated athletes of the 2025 class, Williams surprisingly announced that he would be reclassifying to the 2024 class on December 14th. This decision was followed by an official visit to Florida State the weekend before Early Signing Day. It was initially believed that Williams might sign with FSU in December but elected to delay his decision based on the timing of his reclassification.

He is now rated by Rivals at the 237th-best overall prospect in the nation and the 16th-best defensive end in the class. Williams joins DD Holmes as the only two listed defensive ends in Mike Norvell's 2024 class.