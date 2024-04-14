2025 defensive back prospect Rasean Dinkins made it back to Florida State's campus for the first time this year on Friday.

The Warner Robbins (Ga.) prospect was last on campus for Florida State's in-season game against Virginia Tech last year and was on campus once again to take in a spring practice.

"There was a lot of excitement," Dinkins said on what stood out about this visit. "As soon as I walked through the door, coaches were welcoming me. Just a lot of excitement."