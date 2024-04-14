2025 DB Rasean Dinkins recaps return visit to Florida State
2025 defensive back prospect Rasean Dinkins made it back to Florida State's campus for the first time this year on Friday.
The Warner Robbins (Ga.) prospect was last on campus for Florida State's in-season game against Virginia Tech last year and was on campus once again to take in a spring practice.
"There was a lot of excitement," Dinkins said on what stood out about this visit. "As soon as I walked through the door, coaches were welcoming me. Just a lot of excitement."
Dinkins, who Florida State sees primarily at safety, got to see the inner workings of how the Seminoles operate on a day-to-day basis.
"They touched base on small things that they do. Adjustments, special teams and how everything matters. Towards the program and towards being a man," he said.
Dinkins noted that he enjoyed the effort of the practice and he also expressed how he noticed defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain and various assistant coaches focused heavily on technique during the afternoon.
Rasean does not know exactly when he will be back on campus but said that he does intend to officially visit Florida State during the summer.
