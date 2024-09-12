PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1DTDg0WjNUQlBQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUNMODRaM1RCUFAnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
2025 DE Tobi Haastrup talks fast rise, why FSU is an early contender

Nick Carlisle • TheOsceola
Writer
@NCarlisleRivals

There is exploding onto the scene — and then there is what Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek defensive end Tobi Haastrup has done over the past few weeks.

Haastrup had not touched football since the seventh grade. But in just two short weeks, he has found himself with 19 Division I scholarship offers with more coming by the day. Florida State extended its offer to the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound edge rusher on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

Haastrup grew up in London, England, for much of his early life before moving to the United States when he was 9 years old. Since American football is not readily played in England, Haastrup took to track and has focused solely on that for the last eight years.

Entering the summer, Haastrup met with his track coach, DeChristeon Wilson, who also happens to be the defensive ends coach at Mayde Creek. While Haastrup wanted to continue to perfect his craft in track, Wilson had a proposition: try football.

After learning the basics throughout the summer, the early returns from the decision have been monumental. Haastrup had seven tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks in his first high school game.

"I didn't even really realize that what I did was (that great). The thing I did... I wasn't expecting the reaction that I got," Haastrup said. "My coaches started sending everything out to (college) coaches and multiple coaches started hitting me up that they really loved what they saw. I just thank God. It's been hectic but happy."

Eventually that same film was placed on the desk of defensive ends coach John Papuchis, and Florida State offered Haastrup.

But while the offers continue to flow in during this meteoric rise, Florida State is already one of the schools that Haastrup is seriously considering. When the process first started for the four-star prospect, the coaches around him pushed Florida State as a potential destination.

"Me and my coaches were talking about great schools that they could see me at," Haastrup said. "The running back coach (he's also one of the track coaches) was talking 'Florida State, Florida State, Florida State'. He's a really smart guy, intelligent guy that really cares about his academics and Florida State has a track record of developing great defensive ends. So I was like, 'If I could get Florida State (to offer) it would mean a lot'. So they were definitely one of those schools that I was looking forward to receiving."

Haastrup said from what he has researched and heard from others that Florida State is a school that fits what he is looking for and is among his top choices early. LSU, Texas Tech, Boston College, Tennessee and Mississippi are also in the mix.

"To be honest it's a matter of what the school entails and what I'm looking for, which is a great sports medicine program, great football program and a team that is really going to develop me as an athlete," Haastrup said. "And track... it's one thing that I've been really thinking about but I don't think it's going to weigh into my options as to what school I'm going to go to. It's one thing I'm really passionate about but at the same time God has really blessed me with this opportunity."

While they haven't gotten that far yet in discussing, Haastrup has great interest in officially visiting Florida State this fall before making a commitment in December. Although the recruiting process is brand new to him, finding a college home is something that he wants to get done and out of the way.

It seems like doing things quickly may not just apply to the field or the track, but the recruiting process for Haastrup as well.

