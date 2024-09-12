There is exploding onto the scene — and then there is what Houston (Texas) Mayde Creek defensive end Tobi Haastrup has done over the past few weeks. Haastrup had not touched football since the seventh grade. But in just two short weeks, he has found himself with 19 Division I scholarship offers with more coming by the day. Florida State extended its offer to the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound edge rusher on Tuesday night.

Haastrup grew up in London, England, for much of his early life before moving to the United States when he was 9 years old. Since American football is not readily played in England, Haastrup took to track and has focused solely on that for the last eight years. Entering the summer, Haastrup met with his track coach, DeChristeon Wilson, who also happens to be the defensive ends coach at Mayde Creek. While Haastrup wanted to continue to perfect his craft in track, Wilson had a proposition: try football. After learning the basics throughout the summer, the early returns from the decision have been monumental. Haastrup had seven tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks in his first high school game. "I didn't even really realize that what I did was (that great). The thing I did... I wasn't expecting the reaction that I got," Haastrup said. "My coaches started sending everything out to (college) coaches and multiple coaches started hitting me up that they really loved what they saw. I just thank God. It's been hectic but happy."

Eventually that same film was placed on the desk of defensive ends coach John Papuchis, and Florida State offered Haastrup. But while the offers continue to flow in during this meteoric rise, Florida State is already one of the schools that Haastrup is seriously considering. When the process first started for the four-star prospect, the coaches around him pushed Florida State as a potential destination. "Me and my coaches were talking about great schools that they could see me at," Haastrup said. "The running back coach (he's also one of the track coaches) was talking 'Florida State, Florida State, Florida State'. He's a really smart guy, intelligent guy that really cares about his academics and Florida State has a track record of developing great defensive ends. So I was like, 'If I could get Florida State (to offer) it would mean a lot'. So they were definitely one of those schools that I was looking forward to receiving."

Haastrup said from what he has researched and heard from others that Florida State is a school that fits what he is looking for and is among his top choices early. LSU, Texas Tech, Boston College, Tennessee and Mississippi are also in the mix. "To be honest it's a matter of what the school entails and what I'm looking for, which is a great sports medicine program, great football program and a team that is really going to develop me as an athlete," Haastrup said. "And track... it's one thing that I've been really thinking about but I don't think it's going to weigh into my options as to what school I'm going to go to. It's one thing I'm really passionate about but at the same time God has really blessed me with this opportunity." While they haven't gotten that far yet in discussing, Haastrup has great interest in officially visiting Florida State this fall before making a commitment in December. Although the recruiting process is brand new to him, finding a college home is something that he wants to get done and out of the way. It seems like doing things quickly may not just apply to the field or the track, but the recruiting process for Haastrup as well.