Four-star prospects Kail Ellis (OT) and Kaiden Prothro (TE) were just two of the many 2026 prospects that stood out at the Rivals Elite Camp in Atlanta on Sunday. However, Ellis, who is committed to Auburn, and Prothro, who is uncommitted, both took home MVP awards for their performance this weekend. Another thing they have in common is both remain two of Florida State's biggest targets on their 2026 recruiting board and each has been on-campus for unofficial visits at FSU over the last two weeks. The Osceola caught up with both players in Atlanta to see where they stand with the Seminoles as they get ready to head into their summer.

Advertisement

"It was a good experience, I got to watch practice, really fast-paced, I liked the tempo there," said Ellis of his recent unofficial visit to FSU. "I got to have some good conversations with Coach (Alex) Atkins, it was a good time." And what was Atkins' message to the rising junior while he was in Tallahassee? "I will always have a spot there and that he is going to keep recruiting me and keep it real," answered Ellis. Ellis also talked about why he will stay involved with FSU as he moves forward with his recruiting process. "Florida State, they go out and win every year," said Ellis. "They have a great coaching staff, they're successful, they put players in the NFL."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IE9MIEthaWwgRWxsaXMgaXMgYWxzbyB3b3JraW5nIGF0IGNl bnRlciB0b2RheS4g4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9P c2Nlb2xhX1JpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AT3NjZW9sYV9S aXZhbHM8L2E+4oGpIOKBpjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Uml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+4oGpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9tbUp2NzNXT2tnIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vbW1KdjczV09rZzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBQYXRyaWNrIEJ1cm5oYW0g KEBPc2Nlb2xhUGF0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09z Y2VvbGFQYXQvc3RhdHVzLzE3ODIwNDUxMTgwNDU3NjU2NDc/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZGUiIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaWdlciBWUyBUaWdlciA8YnI+PGJyPjTirZDvuI8gQXVidXJuIGNv bW1pdHMgS2FpbCBFbGxpcyBhbmQgTWFsaWsgQXV0cnkgb3V0IGhlcmUgQkFU VExJTkcgaW4gMW9uMXM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01h bGlrQXV0cnk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1hbGlrQXV0cnk8L2E+ IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHNDYW1wP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNDYW1wPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2FpbEVsbGlzNzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEthaWxlbGxpczc4PC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A QWRhbUdvcm5leTwvYT4gfCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pvaG5HYXJjaWFfSnI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpvaG5HYXJj aWFfSnI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdWJ1 cm5SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEF1YnVyblJpdmFsczwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VSNEVTYXZ5c1QiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS91UjRFU2F2eXNUPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJpdmFscyAoQFJp dmFscykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHMvc3Rh dHVzLzE3ODIwNTMxOTM2ODczODQ0NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXByaWwgMjEsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5j IHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpz IiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

"I really like it down at Florida State, the coaches and the connection," said Prothro of his latest visit. "Coach Norvell, he just talks real with you, he's a great guy. It's just a great place to be and Florida State is just not for anybody. I just think it's an awesome place to be ... the players are just like a family down there." And what has FSU's message been to Prothro over the last couple of months? "They were just telling me I can play at Florida State, and they do produce good guys, they really do like me down there and think that I am going to be the guy down there," said Prothro. The rising junior says he plans to camp at Florida State this summer to get a chance to work more with Seminoles wide receiver coach Ron Dugans.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRlNV P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRlNVPC9hPiAy MDI2IFRFIHByb3NwZWN0IEthaWRlbiBQcm90aHJvIGJlYXRzIHByZXNzIG1h biBjb3ZlcmFnZSBhbmQgaGF1bHMgaW4gYSBsb25nIHBhc3MuIOKBpjxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3NjZW9sYV9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9zY2VvbGFfUml2YWxzPC9hPuKBqSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vektDTjdpVkJPVCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pL Q043aVZCT1Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUGF0cmljayBCdXJuaGFtIChAT3Nj ZW9sYVBhdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xh UGF0L3N0YXR1cy8xNzgyMTE2OTMxNTAxMTgzMzkxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDIxLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI2IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9GU1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGU1U8 L2E+IFRFIHByb3NwZWN0IEthaWRlbiBQcm90aHJvIGdvaW5nIHRocnUgaW5k aXZpZHVhbCBkcmlsbHMgYXQgdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHM8L2E+ IEVsaXRlIENhbXAgQVRMLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L09zY2VvbGFfUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPc2Nlb2xh X1JpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1NOMEszVUdCUTIi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TTjBLM1VHQlEyPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBh dHJpY2sgQnVybmhhbSAoQE9zY2VvbGFQYXQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vT3NjZW9sYVBhdC9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MjA5NDMyNjU5MzQ2 MjM5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==