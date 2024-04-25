"They're fast and they like to do everything quick," Kreul said was his main takeaway from the showcase. "Just listening to Coach Odell (Haggins) and Coach JP (John Papuchis), a lot of what they do is they have you in shape and you're ready to go full speed no matter what. If you are not ready to go full speed at all times then they are not going to play you. So a lot of what goes into coming here is that you have to be fast, you have to be elite."

For the first time in a little over a year, 2026 four-star defensive end prospect Jake Kreul was on Florida State's campus. The Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore edge rusher visited the Seminoles to take in the spring showcase on Saturday.

Speed is something that Kreul has in bunches, as he displayed plenty of burst as one of the standouts at the recent Rivals Camp in Miami. The four-star got a good look at Florida State's restocked defensive end group on Saturday.

"The defensive ends were technically sound. Fundamental-wise, they were almost picture perfect. Them getting to the quarterback, they got low, they bent — they were really explosive," Kreul said.

A common theme for Florida State this spring has been improving their overall speed and strength on the field and that development was very noticeable to Kreul.

"The speed that they play at has been a lot faster than any other school I've seen so far. They just get after it. Especially with how well Coach (Adam) Fuller explains it and how Coach Odell explains it out — if you want to be here, you better be ready because it's work."

Kreul has 19 offers to his name as he heads into his junior season. Kreul does not yet have an offer from Florida State but an offer may be coming as he potentially returns to campus in the summer for camp.

"If you come to FSU, you're going to be developed," Kreul said was the message from FSU. "They don't want players that are not chasing the right things. They want people with the right values and that want to come here to be developed and push themselves to be their best."

Regardless of the current lack of an offer, Kreul looks forward to where his relationship with the coaching staff goes from here.

"I love the energy that Coach Norvell brings," Kreul said. "If you look at the record, they are bringing defensive lineman and defensive ends to the draft - and to be first round picks. I just want to see how our relationship goes as we keep on building it."