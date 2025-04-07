2027 QB Trent Seaborn impressed after watching FSU's coaches for first time

His junior day visit in January was primarily to meet offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn and learn about his offense. On Saturday, he got to see it in action.

The Rivals150 QB has been on campus five times since being offered during elite camp last summer, including a trip back on Saturday to take in Florida State's second spring scrimmage.

"I was excited to see how he coaches in person," Seaborn said. "This the first time I've seen everything in full action and I think it went very well. I talked with coach Malzahn and coach (Tony) Tokarz after and they said it was a rough day. I think that's just something that happens. You'll have a rough day every now and then, but I think they are still figuring things out. I think they're going to be really good."

While there was plenty to build off of from the scrimmage, there were some positives to take away.

"They were really able to run the ball today, which was impressive. I think when they get their receivers back, they'll be able to air it out — especially with Tommy (Castellanos). He's a very good quarterback — very elusive. He really impressed me today."

Florida State had a number of personnel injured for the scrimmage, including multiple top receivers and offensive linemen, that helped contribute to the "rough day." Yet it presents a unique opportunity to see how coaches get their players to respond.

"That's all that comes with it. Some days you'll not have great days but being able to see these coaches develop their players to where not such a great day can turn into a beneficial day so where they can learn what went wrong," he said. "I really think they are going to figure it out and I got to see how they figured those things out and how they can build on these mistakes. They really took advantage of those opportunities."

Now having worked out for the staff, having seen a game, touring the facilities and taking in a practice, there isn't much that Seaborn hasn't done on a Florida State visit. The four-star prospect feels like the full picture of what Florida State is clear.

"I think it's all coming together. They've really impressed me," Seaborn said. "Every time I come here, the hospitality is out of this world. The coaches, especially Coach Norvell, the energy that they bring every single day. It's really unmatched. I think they are going to be on the rise."

Seaborn is continuing to make return trips to some of his top programs. After a visit to Michigan last week, he's set to take in South Carolina for the second time this year in the coming days.

Join the Osceola for 30 days for free, using promo code Osceola30