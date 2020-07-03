25 for '22: Closer look at top FSU targets for 2022 class (defense)
While Florida State's football coaches still have work to do with their 2021 recruiting class, the Seminoles also have been laying the groundwork for the class of 2022.
This week, we are taking a closer look at 25 prospects in that class who are already high on the radar for the Seminoles.
Earlier, we offered up 12 key targets on offense. Today, we finish this list with 13 targets on defense. Also, be sure to check out the Premium Recruiting Board for some additional prospects to watch at each position.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
The Skinny on FSU and Walter Nolen
From the early indications, this seems to be the top defensive tackle target on the board for the Seminoles in 2022. Assistant coaches Odell Haggins and Chris Marve have led the charge here, especially Haggins, who has built a yearlong relationship with Nolen. We are told Nolen has high interest in FSU because of that bond and also because of the Seminoles' expected need at the position. He is impressed with what Haggins has done with FSU's defensive tackles and wants to get a closer look at the defense this fall.
Having said all that, this will not be an easy pull by any stretch of the imagination as Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, LSU and several others are very much in the picture. Nolen also has expressed interest in Oklahoma, Florida and Miami, and he wants to check out some schools he hasn't visited yet, including FSU, LSU, North Carolina and Clemson. How that visit to FSU goes will tell us a lot about where the 'Noles stack up with that top group of schools.
The Skinny on FSU and Nick James
James is another one that Haggins has spent a lot of time on over the past year. FSU officially offered in April, but the Seminoles had already been recruiting him for a long time before other high-profile programs jumped into the mix. As of now, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State are considered the main contenders with FSU.
The talented defensive tackle, who hails from Alabama but is now at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., mentioned FSU as being the first school he wants to check out once the NCAA allows in-person visits again. That speaks to his interest in the 'Noles and his relationship with Haggins. While he doesn't have a ranking yet from Rivals yet, that will likely change soon. It's also worth noting that James now checks in at about 270 pounds.
