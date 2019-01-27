How good is Florida State's 2019 defensive back class going to be?

"Ridiculous."

That was the word four-star defensive back Brendan Gant used on Sunday when he announced that he has shut down his recruitment and will sign with the 'Noles on National Signing Day.

"This DB class will be ridiculous," the nation's No. 3-rated safety when he wrapped up his official visit to FSU.

Gant's decision is the latest in a run of good news from FSU's defensive back commitments. First, five-star cornerback Akeem Dent delivered a surprise to the 'Noles when he decided to enroll early in January. Then four-star CB Travis Jay shut down his recruitment last week and cancelled visits to Tennessee and Florida.

FSU has seven defensive back commitments for the class of 2019, and six have either signed early or shut down their recruitment. The only one Florida State fans are still sweating is four-star cornerback Nick Cross.

