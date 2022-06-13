4-star OL Burgess nears decision after FSU official 'exceeded expectations'

“Overall, I think it went really great, and I think it actually exceeded my expectations,” Burgess said. “I really kind of went in and I think I got a lot more out of it than I thought I would.”

After his official, Burgess said those feelings have only gotten stronger.

The Seminoles have made him a huge priority in recent months, he has named them one of his Top 3 teams, and he has raved repeatedly about how much he likes FSU OL coach and offensive coordinator Alex Atkins.

Florida State was already in great position with four-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess before he came into town for his official visit this past weekend.

While the distance from his home in New Palestine, Ind., to Tallahassee is significant, Burgess has said that won't be a factor in making his college choice. His other finalists are located in the Southeast as well.

But the 6-foot, 8-inch lineman said it was good to see more of the FSU campus and facilities, since he isn't as familiar with the school as some other recruits might be.

“I think it was a really big deal, for me especially,” Burgess said. “I was able to see a lot last time I was there, but really this time to be able to go in-depth with some of the things we covered and also see the corners we may have not been able to see last time.”

Atkins, who has been Burgess’ main recruiter throughout the process, was key throughout the visit.

“Well, my time with Coach Atkins was amazing. I spent a lot of time this weekend ... I was with him about every second I was with the team this weekend,” Burgess said. “Being with him, I’ve developed a really good relationship. A really open and transparent relationship. …

“And like I said, it was really important to come back down, because he came up to see me at school that one time, but 'cause of NCAA rules, we can’t talk (in person at that time of year). Just being able to continue to build relationships is really big for me, especially since that’s a major thing I base my decision off of.”

When FSU gained ground with Burgess during March and April, he explained that he appreciated the way the FSU staff was “totally upfront and honest” with him.

“Yeah, I would say that continued on this visit. I would say that is pretty important,” Burgess said. “Just so that whenever I do get there, or if I chose to go there, there will be no surprises.”

Burgess also shared some of the things he took part in during the visit.

“We were able to watch some practice film of what they have been doing so far. And he (Atkins) was kind of showing me some of his teaching techniques and how he teaches,” Burgess said. “And then we were able to get more in-depth about the business school, because that’s what I am interested in. Go more into education, majors and minors. Then, I was able to hang out with Brian Estes.”

Burgess continued on what Estes, a redshirt freshman guard out of McDonough, Ga., had to say.

“His message was that the brotherhood there is very strong,” Burgess said. “And that there’s nothing better than Coach Atkins, especially on O-line play.”

With offensive line being a segment that has seen growth within FSU’s program the past few seasons under Atkins, Burgess has taken notice.

“I would say it’s really important. It’s a really big deal, seeing the improvement that he’s had there in the short time that he’s been there,” Burgess said. “He’s had two Freshman All-Americans; stuff like that is very important for me to see.”

Another appeal to choosing Florida State is getting the chance to help rekindle a program that has won three national titles but has struggled in recent years.

“I think that would be awesome for me, you know,” Burgess said. “It’s a really big deal; that name has a lot of power, and that’s really cool to me.”

As has been the case for several weeks, Burgess has narrowed things down to a top three of FSU, Louisville and North Carolina.

“I would say they (the Seminoles) are very different -- all of my top three are very different. I feel like it’s a different feel, this school has a different feel than maybe Louisville or UNC,” Burgess said. “UNC has a different feel from the other two as well.”

Burgess was coming off of his UNC official before coming to FSU, and will complete the trifecta with his Louisville official next weekend.

“Wrapping up my last official visit this upcoming weekend, then really take the last rest of this month to really just talk to my family and my mentors and figure out what’s important to me and what’s going to fit me the best," he said. "I think they’re all great options.”

Then, it will be decision time for the four-star offensive tackle.

“Ultimately, before the summer,” Burgess said. “I would like to get it done sooner [than] later, maybe by the end of this month or mid-July. But really no later than that.”

Lastly, Burgess described what stood out about his time with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

“I think he is an amazing head coach, not even just football-wise, I think he is an amazing person. I really like the program and how he’s been building it up,” Burgess said. “I am really excited to see what they do next year on the field.”