4-star QB Brock Glenn has eye-opening official visit to FSU Football

"Coming in, I was iffy," the four-star quarterback said. "I didn't know how the situation was -- where I stood with them. But after this visit, it was awesome. ... It definitely helped a lot."

By the time he left Sunday afternoon, Glenn had an entirely new perspective of FSU Football. And he said the Seminoles have definitely helped their cause in his recruitment.

He didn't have a strong feeling for how serious the Seminoles were about him as their potential quarterback of the future. He didn't know just how well he would fit into the offensive system, and he wasn't sure how much he would like the program compared to others he has already seen up close.

Brock Glenn admits he was a little unsure of what to expect from his official visit to Florida State this weekend.

Glenn, who stars at Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, rattled off several things he liked about the two-day visit -- from bowling with players and other recruits to spending time at head coach Mike Norvell's house to getting to hang out with current FSU quarterbacks Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker.

But nothing, he said, was better than watching film and talking "ball" with quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz and Norvell.

"Their offense fits me perfectly," Glenn said. "It's a lot of the same stuff we do at Lausanne. I don't think there's honestly a better offense for me and what I want to accomplish -- and that's the NFL. I think that (FSU's offense) will prepare me, and also allow me to put up big numbers, do good things here and win some games."

After watching film with the coaches, Glenn said he could tell this offense is quarterback "friendly." And other than the verbiage and terminology, he said it is very similar to what he has been running for four years in high school.

"The RPOs, the play-action, pass-pro, stuff like that," he said. "It fits my game and really what I love to do. It's a good mix between, 'Yeah, you can go pro-style. Or you can go air-raid.' This is a perfect mix. That's kind of what I do now. So it's probably the most comfortable offense for me."

FSU already has one quarterback commitment for the class of 2023, Chris Parson, and the Seminoles had Louisiana quarterback Rickie Collins on campus for an official visit this weekend as well.

But Glenn said he doesn't mind competition, and FSU's coaches made it clear to him that every quarterback they sign will have an equal opportunity to win the starting job and playing time.

That message was reinforced in his conversations with Travis and Rodemaker.

"They love to compete," Glenn said. "They said the coaches are genuine, and you can tell that. They mean what they say. They're not gonna bull-crap you. They're gonna tell you how it is."

Glenn, who also is considering Auburn, TCU, Florida and a couple of other schools, said one of the key factors in his decision will be finding the school he feels the most comfortable with on a personal level. And FSU passed that test as well.

"Relationships are important to me, and that's what they're all about," Glenn said. "A lot of places say they're all about family, but you can feel it here. That was very important to me. It was great. My family and I loved it. It couldn't have went better. I'm super thankful for them having us and believing in me."

The one-on-one conversation with Norvell was, of course, one of the highlights.

"He just showed how much he truly believes in me and what we can accomplish here," Glenn said. "Take FSU back to the top -- win a national championship."

While the early signing period is still six months away, Glenn does not plan on dragging his recruitment out much further.

He already has visited TCU and Auburn, and he visited Florida unofficially. He's taking an official visit to Ohio State next weekend, and he could possibly take another official the following weekend to either Virginia or UF.

But that is not set in stone.

"If not, I'm gonna try to decide somewhere soon," he said. "I want to decide before Elite 11 (late this month), but I'm not positive. That's the plan."