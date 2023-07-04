Four-star wide receiver Elijah Moore became the latest prospect to commit to Florida State head coach Mike Norvell. The 6-4 and 190-pound rising senior announced on Saturday night that he plans to sign with the Seminoles later this year. Moore is from Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. Moore chose FSU over Ohio State after taking official visits to both schools in June.

"I am going to say FSU is number one right now," Moore told the Osceola immediately after his official visit ended on June 25th. "Florida State has been with me all four years of my high school career," Moore said. "They were my second offer in 8th grade and they've stuck with me. I trust Coach (Mike) Norvell, I trust Coach (Ron) Dugans. It's like a family up there, I trust everybody."

Moore is the either the fourth or fifth wide receiver to commit to FSU. Camdon Frier, BJ Gibson, Lawayne McCoy and TJ Abrams are also committed to FSU. Both Gibson and McCoy are two-way players in high school and one or both of them could still end up in the FSU secondary.

"Moore has very good size," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein. "You will turn on his film and Moore is a very polished route runner. He is not going to blow you away with his speed and quickness, but Moore understands how to get open."

"He has great size and length which gives Moore an advantage over smaller defensive backs," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "Moore has very good ball skills, he catches the ball well and also adjust to the ball very well where he displays good body control for a player his size. He is used exclusively as an outside receiver in high school. Moore does run good routes, but he primarily runs go, slant, slant and go routes as well as the occasional out route. He will have to develop his route tree in college. He does use his body well to shield off defenders when coming back to the ball and does a good job of getting on top of or stacking the defensive back on deep passes."

Please click on the link below to view Moore's HUDL highlights.

Elijah Moore - Hudl







