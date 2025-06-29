A letter of thanks, about your subscription, what's next for the Osceola

Dear Friends,

Many have asked what On3’s acquisition of Rivals will mean for the readers of this site, as well as for The Osceola staff. I’m relieved to finally be able to address your questions.

Let’s start with what the acquisition means for our valued readers. On Tuesday, July 1 the subscribers to the FloridaState.Rivals.com site – which has been managed by TheOsceola until now –will be merged into the Florida State On3 site, Warchant, who will run the merged sites. On3 has a detailed FAQs communicating those details.

Readers have also asked how this will affect The Osceola?

Let me first say thank you for caring.

While we are sad to no longer be the content provider here, the merger challenged Bob Ferrante and I to decide what’s next for The Osceola. We’re excited to report The Osceola’s 40-plus--year tradition of covering FSU sports will continue on the morning of July 1 when the latest iteration of The Osceola goes live. (Note that the new site at TheOsceola.com will not go live until Tuesday July 1.)

While the thought of rebuilding a subscription base again is daunting, the process of re-imagining The Osceola has been invigorating for Bob and I as there are so many user-friendly innovations our readers will enjoy. You can learn more about the Osceola's next steps as an independent site on Tuesday, July 1 at TheOsceola.com as well as in our morning newsletter, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

With all our heart, we want to thank you for sharing our mutual passion for the Seminoles over these decades and for becoming treasured friends along the way.

If you have any questions, want to talk ball, or just stay in touch, please contact me at jkutz@theosceola.com or at 850.508.8690.

Sincerely,

Jerry Kutz

Publisher-Owner

TheOsceola.com