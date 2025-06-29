FAQs about Rivals-On3 merger

Florida State Subscriber FAQ: The Osceola + Warchant

Seminoles fans — Subscribers to The Osceola on the Rivals platform are being transitioned to Warchant on the On3 | Rivals network, the largest and most connected destination for Florida State recruiting and team coverage.

These changes go into effect on July 1.

What’s happening?

The Rivals site The Osceola is parting ways and will no longer be part of the On3 | Rivals network. However, if you were subscribed to The Osceola through the Rivals platform, your subscription is now being transferred to Warchant, the flagship FSU site on the new combined network.

The Osceola staff will not be joining the new On3 | Rivals network. We thank them for their contributions and wish them the best moving forward.

I’m a subscriber to The Osceola (via Rivals). Do I need to do anything?

No — you’re all set.

Your subscription has automatically transferred to Warchant on the On3 | Rivals platform.

Will my subscription rate change?

No.

You’ll be grandfathered in at your current rate — as long as you stay active and don’t cancel or let your subscription lapse.

Do I need to create a new login?

No.

Your existing login credentials will continue to work. If you have any issues, just contact support@on3.com and we’ll help you out.

Can I still post on the message board?

Yes.

You’ll have full posting access on Warchant’s message boards — including The Tribal Council, Renegade Room, and others.

Your post history and username from Rivals have been transferred. If there was a username conflict, we may have added a prefix like “r_” or “o_”. Want to update it? Just reach out to support.

What else comes with my On3 subscription?

Full access to all premium Florida State content from the Warchant team

Read premium content across the entire On3 | Rivals network

Read-only access to other team message boards in the network

I subscribed to both The Osceola and Warchant. What happens?

No problem — if you had dual subscriptions, we’ve already turned off auto-renew on your Rivals account so you won’t be double billed.

Who do I contact with questions?

Email support@on3.com with any account, login, username, billing, or subscription questions.

