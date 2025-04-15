A shutout and a rout: FSU drills USF 19-0

Midweek games had often been an adventure for Florida State. But the Seminoles pieced together quality pitching and big innings for a blowout victory on Tuesday.

Payton Manca, Ben Barrett and Jacob Marlowe combined for a three-hit shutout, while the FSU bats produced 20 hits in an 19-0 rout of South Florida in seven innings. It was the most runs for the Seminoles since putting up 24 in a win over Penn in February.

Manca gave FSU four shutout innings to start, setting the table for a successful night.

"For us to play that way, it starts on the mound," FSU coach Link Jarrett said. "Payton wasn’t getting ahead early. Micah did a nice job of maybe going to the secondary pitch, the slider, to try to find a way to get ahead. But his stuff is good enough and there’s a mixture of things that allows him to navigate four innings."

Cal Fisher had four RBI, including a two-run homer, while Max Williams scored three runs. Every Seminole in the starting lineup scored a run, and FSU batted around in a seven-run first inning and eight-run fifth inning.

FSU (29-7) scored a run in every inning except the third.

The Seminoles have now won four straight games, including a three-game sweep at Virginia Tech in which they routed the Hokies by a combined 19-4.

FSU has scored 10 or more runs in 14 games.

Chase Williams went 3 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored for FSU (29-7). Williams returned for the Virginia Tech series and is hitting .455 while showcasing his exceptional speed on the bases.

"You just see the get up and go, the energy, the ground ball, the ability to use the field," Jarrett said. "And when he gets on the bases — I’ve coached a lot of advanced base runners — I haven’t seen that kind of explosiveness and get up and go. …

"It's a different dimension to the sport. You know it the moment he’s out there and at the plate and on the bases. Everybody can feel it. It does add a niche to this that’s really special."

Drew Faurot also went 3 for 4 with two runs.

Alex Lodise had an RBI double and a two-run single, going 2 for 4 to raise his batting average (slightly) to .434.

Manca (2-1) had pitched just 12 innings in 2025. But he tossed four innings of two-hit ball, striking out four and giving up two hits. He did not walk a batter.

Ben Barrett then came in and struck out six, giving up just a hit. Jacob Marlowe hit a batter but didn’t give up a hit in the seventh inning.

FSU’s pitchers did not issue a walk on Tuesday.

The defense did not commit an error and also made some special plays in the field. Max Williams charged in for a line drive in center, and Myles Bailey ranged into foul ground and caught a ball over the right-field wall.

"That's as fine a play as you see a first baseman make on that type of ball," Jarrett said. "There's space over there. He covered a lot of ground."

Ryan Pruitt had two hits for USF, which dropped to 20-14.

The Seminoles also took a 6-2 win at South Florida in February.