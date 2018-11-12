There is no uncertainty about what's at stake now.

With a 4-6 overall record after another blowout loss on Saturday night, the only way the 2018 Florida State Seminoles are going to continue their NCAA record bowl streak is to win the final two games of the season.

They host Boston College at 3:30 p.m. this Saturday and close out the year with a home game against Florida at noon the following Saturday.

Two wins and Florida State will be bowling for a 37th consecutive season. A loss in either game and the Seminoles will become the first FSU team since 1981 to not play in the postseason.

"This week is beginning of a two-game season for us," Florida State head coach Willie Taggart said on Monday afternoon. "We got two games at home against two really good opponents, still have some goals that are attainable. We need to take this one game at a time, but we have them at home and our guys are looking forward to playing Boston College this Saturday at home."

Taggart isn't shying away from how important the streak is. He understands how proud fans and former players are of a run that started with the 1982 Gator Bowl against West Virginia.