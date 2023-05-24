The buzz words of the ACC's spring meetings last week in Amelia Island: Success initiatives.

Now a week after the league's athletics directors and commissioner Jim Phillips met, the ACC's Board of Directors announced that it has endorsed a "success incentive initiative" that will begin during the 2024-25 academic year.

The ACC offered no specifics on the initiatives, but the measures would impact how postseason revenue is distributed in football and men's basketball. In an email, the ACC indicated "the implementation of the success incentives will come solely from the performance of teams in revenue generating postseason competition. All other revenues will continue to be equally shared as currently outlined."

Currently, ACC schools split revenues from bowl games and College Football Playoff games. That will change beginning with the expanded 12-team playoff that will be in place for the 2024 football season.

“The ACC Board of Directors continues to be committed to exploring all potential opportunities that will result in additional revenues and resources for the conference,” ACC Board of Directors Chair and Duke University President Vincent E. Price said in a statement. “Today’s decision provides a path to reward athletic success while also distributing additional revenue to the full membership.”

Said Phillips: “Today’s endorsement follows significant and meaningful conversations by the ACC Board of Directors. To be certain, I applaud their thoughtfulness and continued commitment to working collectively. As we’ve communicated consistently, we remain dedicated to exploring all options to enhance support for our member institutions and their student-athletes.”

