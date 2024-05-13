The buzzwords around the ACC’s spring meetings a year ago? Success initiatives.

While not a full solution to the widening revenue gap in distributed revenue among ACC schools compared to those in the SEC and Big Ten, the concept of incentivizing on-field success gained steam. Just weeks after the spring meetings in Amelia Island, on May 24, the league announced “it has endorsed a success incentive initiative that will begin during the 2024-25 academic year.”

The ACC’s press release stated that specifics of the plan would be solidified in a few months. But nearly a full calendar year later, the ACC’s presidents and chancellors have not yet agreed to the framework of what the success initiatives would look like. No ACC school would receive a smaller distribution, but it’s plausible the winner of the ACC football title game would earn a bonus.

“Today’s decision provides a path to reward athletic success while also distributing additional revenue to the full membership,” Duke president Vincent E. Price stated last May.

When a vote could take place to implement a success initiative is not known. And the potential bonus amount remains a mystery, although FSU athletics director Michael Alford has long considered the concept a bridge toward a financial solution but wouldn’t nearly make up the deficit the league’s schools face when competing against SEC and Big Ten schools.

The league’s presidents and chancellors must approve the measure. As one source mentioned to the Osceola prior to the 2023 football season, it’s a challenge simply to get all of those presidents and chancellors on a call or Zoom at the same day and time to discuss and vote.

Plenty has changed since last May’s meetings. The ACC's schools voted to welcome Stanford, California and SMU (FSU objected, and said so in a statement, while Clemson and North Carolina also objected). FSU and Clemson have lawsuits pending with the ACC, while Florida attorney general Ashley Moody is suing the conference for not releasing the agreement with ESPN. Moody’s office has cited case law precedent in an argument that the ESPN agreement should be out in the open as part of the state’s Sunshine laws.