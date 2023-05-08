ACC Tournament schedule: FSU opens on Thursday
Florida State earned the ACC's regular season title with a 22-2 mark, including a sweep of Louisville over the last weekend. This was the Seminoles' first ACC regular-season title since 2018.
FSU earned a bye and will play in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday at 11 a.m. against the Virginia-Syracuse winner. The Orange and the Cavaliers will kick off the ACC Softball Championship with a 1 p.m. start on Wednesday.
All games will be played at South Bend, Ind., ACC Network and ESPN2 will provide 18 hours of live coverage. The first three rounds will be broadcast on ACC Network, and ESPN2 will carry the championship game.
Four ACC softball teams are ranked in the top 15 of the latest USA Today/NFCA poll: Florida State is No. 3, Duke is No. 8, Clemson ranks No. 10 and Virginia Tech comes in at No. 21.
FSU has claimed the ACC Tournament titles in 2014-19 and is the defending champion, rallying to defeat Clemson in the 2022 title game.
2023 ACC Softball Championship Schedule
Wednesday's games
Game 1: #8 Virginia vs. #9 Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACC Network
Game 2: #7 Notre Dame vs. #10 Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Thursday's quarterfinals
Game 3: #1 Florida State vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m., ACC Network
Game 4: #4 Louisville vs. #5 Virginia Tech, 1:30 p.m., ACC Network
Game 5: #2 Duke vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ACC Network
Game 6: #3 Clemson vs. #6 North Carolina, 7:30 p.m., ACC Network
Friday's semifinals
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m., ACC Network
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Saturday's championship
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., ESPN2
