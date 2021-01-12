Of the Seminoles' eight new transfers, seven are enrolled for FSU's spring semester, which started last week. That group includes: QB McKenzie Milton (UCF), RB D.J. Williams (Auburn), DL Keir Thomas (South Carolina), DE Jermaine Johnson (Georgia), DB Jammie Robinson (South Carolina), DB Jarques McClellion (Arkansas) and DB Brandon Moore (UCF). WR Andrew Parchment is finishing this semester at Kansas and is expected to enroll at FSU this summer.

Based on what we've been told, FSU likely will bring in three more additions to this class, and there is a possibility of a fourth. That includes high school prospects and transfers.

And as best we can tell, the final spots in this class still likely will come from these positions: offensive tackle, wide receiver and defensive line.

New Orleans product Destyn Hill would likely be the top option remaining at receiver, and Tywone Malone is believed to be the top target at defensive tackle, but there is no guarantee that the Seminoles will be able to sign both. If FSU does land both of those four-star prospects, there likely will be room for only one or two additional transfers.

Here is a look at the top candidates and where the Seminoles stand with each: