After big transfer rush, how will FSU wrap up 2021 football class?
Florida State's impressive surge in the transfer market continued Monday night, as the Seminoles landed a commitment from former UCF cornerback Brandon Moore.
That gives the Seminoles eight transfers to go along with 16 high school commitments, which means FSU has 24 newcomers in place and the 'Noles are very quickly running out of room for the class of 2021.
With only a few spots remaining, here's a closer look at where things stand with the high school recruits and potential college transfers who could round out this class.
WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE 2021 CLASS?
Of the Seminoles' eight new transfers, seven are enrolled for FSU's spring semester, which started last week. That group includes: QB McKenzie Milton (UCF), RB D.J. Williams (Auburn), DL Keir Thomas (South Carolina), DE Jermaine Johnson (Georgia), DB Jammie Robinson (South Carolina), DB Jarques McClellion (Arkansas) and DB Brandon Moore (UCF). WR Andrew Parchment is finishing this semester at Kansas and is expected to enroll at FSU this summer.
Based on what we've been told, FSU likely will bring in three more additions to this class, and there is a possibility of a fourth. That includes high school prospects and transfers.
And as best we can tell, the final spots in this class still likely will come from these positions: offensive tackle, wide receiver and defensive line.
New Orleans product Destyn Hill would likely be the top option remaining at receiver, and Tywone Malone is believed to be the top target at defensive tackle, but there is no guarantee that the Seminoles will be able to sign both. If FSU does land both of those four-star prospects, there likely will be room for only one or two additional transfers.
Here is a look at the top candidates and where the Seminoles stand with each:
