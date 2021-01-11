UCF cornerback Brandon Moore announces transfer to FSU Football
The Florida State football team picked up its eight Division-I transfer for the class of 2021 on Monday night as former UCF cornerback Brandon Moore announced he plans to finish his college career with the Seminoles.
Moore hasn't played in well over a year, since sustaining a season-ending injury in the 2019 season opener. During that time, he rehabbed with former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton -- who also has since transferred to Florida State -- and spent time on the Knights' scout team in 2020.
The Sanford, Fla., product entered the transfer portal earlier this week and will be a graduate transfer this fall.
Last one! Go time, All Business!😤 @fbcoachfuller @Coach_Norvell pic.twitter.com/v9j9HJjdL1— Bam (@Brandonm21Moore) January 12, 2021
Moore, a 6-foot, 186-pounder who started as a redshirt freshman and sophomore at UCF, is the third defensive back transfer entering FSU this offseason. He joins former Arkansas cornerback Jarques McClellion and former South Carolina safety Jammie Robinson.
As a sophomore in 2018, Moore recorded 43 tackles, one interception and 11 passes defended. One year earlier, he recorded 31 tackles with one interception and 9 passes defended.
In the 2019 Fiesta Bowl against LSU, Moore returned an interception 93 yards for a touchdown.
