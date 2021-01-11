The Florida State football team picked up its eight Division-I transfer for the class of 2021 on Monday night as former UCF cornerback Brandon Moore announced he plans to finish his college career with the Seminoles.

Moore hasn't played in well over a year, since sustaining a season-ending injury in the 2019 season opener. During that time, he rehabbed with former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton -- who also has since transferred to Florida State -- and spent time on the Knights' scout team in 2020.

The Sanford, Fla., product entered the transfer portal earlier this week and will be a graduate transfer this fall.

