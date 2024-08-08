Since arriving on campus, there has been nothing but praise from the Florida State coaching staff for Marvin Jones Jr.

The FSU legacy and Georgia defensive end transfer hit the ground running in Tour of Duty, stood out in spring camp and excelled during the Seminoles' summer program.

That makes what happened to him the night before FSU's preseason camp began July 24 that much more unfortunate.

"He's been limited here the first week and a half (of preseason)," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said of Jones after Thursday's practice. "The night before we started camp, he had a slight rolling of the ankle doing a little bit of extra work."

Because of this minor injury, Jones spent the first portion of FSU's preseason camp watching from the sidelines and unable to participate. After gradually progressing back, though, Jones has returned to practice this week with an intense energy determined to make up for lost time.

In four practices this week, the former five-star recruit has certainly looked the part, showing off the strength and speed combination in his remarkable 6-foot-5, 255-pound frame that made him a coveted recruit both out of high school and the transfer portal when he left UGA in December after two seasons with the program.