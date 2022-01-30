After latest visit, 4-star TE commit explains how locked in he is with FSU

Before heading back home, Pittman spoke about his latest visit to FSU, how solid he is with the 'Noles and what else he saw on this trip.

And one of the marquee players in that group was four-star tight end Randy Pittman , who has been committed to the Seminoles for nearly a year.

With it being the last day before an NCAA recruiting dead period kicks in, the Florida State Seminoles hosted a handful of prospects on Sunday morning and afternoon.

"I really loved the environment today," Pittman said. "I had a few other friends and prospects out here with me today (Niceville DB Jayden Sheppard and Pensacola Catholic DB Jabril Rawls). I was able to bring them out here and show what it's like to be a 'Nole and the surroundings of Tallahassee."

Pittman has been to Florida State numerous times, but he said this visit was special in its own way.

"I learned a lot of new things today," he said. "One of the things I learned is that Coach Odell [Haggins] has every ring here except for a few years. Every time I come here, it's something different or amazing. I love this place."

Pittman also spent a great deal of time on this visit with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

"He is an amazing guy," Pittman said. "We had one-on-one meetings up there. I learned a lot of new stuff about Florida State, so it was wonderful."

Even though he has been committed to Florida State for more than nine months, the four-star prospect said FSU's coaches are still recruiting him hard and spending a lot of time reaching out to him. He even got a visit from the staff during his basketball game last week.

"It means a lot," Pittman said. "The fact they came out there and supported on the basketball court, and then always making me feel welcome with a great environment is a great thing."

Pittman acknowledged that a lot of schools are still trying to recruit him, but he made it quite clear where things stand with him and the Seminoles.

"A lot of schools are still trying. I'm 100 percent locked in with FSU," he said. "The way they have recruited me and the way I feel every time I'm here. It continues to feel like home and home and home every time i come back. I just love being around here. I can't wait to come back again. ...

"A lot of schools text me. I don't even text back."

Pittman said FSU plans to use him as a tight and an H-back when he suits up in college.