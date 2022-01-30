FSU high on list of two DL standouts after Saturday recruiting visits

*ALSO SEE: More recruiting updates from FSU's Saturday visitors

*AND SEE: Seminole legacy recruit Camdon Frier commits to FSU

FSU has landed several recruits and transfers from the state of Louisiana since recruiting coordinator/running backs coach David Johnson joined Mike Norvell's staff. And many other prospects from that state have made their way to Tallahassee for visits.

This weekend was no different.

“It was a great experience; it was different in very many ways,” the Louisiana native Buxton said. “FSU was a college that stands out to me.”

This wasn't Buxton's first trip to Florida State. He also visited for last year's spring game, but that was during a dead period for recruiting. So this time, he enjoyed actually getting to interact with the Seminoles' coaches.

"It was a lot of love and family hospitality," the four-star defensive lineman said. "They showed a lot of genuine love, showed me around on a tour. It was a day full of love, like I was one of their sons. They told me what they were going to do to make me better as a man and as a player. They told me what I can do to be successful in life.”

Buxton also went more in-depth on his relationship with Johnson.

“He is a great coach. He has been recruiting me since the end of my ninth-grade season,” Buxton said. “He was the reason I was able to come up here. He has been keeping in touch a lot. That plays a big deal in recruiting. ...

“He knows the area (in Louisiana). He knows what kids from the area like. He knows how we feel, where we come from. The roots. How we feel in New Orleans. He knows what he need and how we are supposed to feel. He knows the area and he once played there.”

Although Johnson has taken a lead role in Buxton's recruitment, FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins is extremely involved as well. And Haggins has been sharing wisdom with him about how he can become a better player.