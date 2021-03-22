One of those, of course, is No. 5 seed Colorado, which plays No. 4 seed Florida State tonight at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis (7:45 p.m. ET, TBS). The Buffaloes are 23-8 on the season and were the highest-seeded team in the tournament from the Pac-12.

With Oregon's victory over No. 2 seed Iowa on Monday, the league is now 7-0 in March Madness and has advanced two teams -- Oregon and Oregon State -- already into the Sweet 16. With three other teams set to play later today.

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pac-12 is having the best NCAA Tournament of any major conference so far.

They blistered Georgetown 96-73 on Saturday afternoon, but head coach Tad Boyle understands the Seminoles aren't the Hoyas.

"It's going to be a different animal than Georgetown," Boyle said.

At the same time, the head coach also made sure to point out that his team won't be overwhelmed by anything they see from Florida State. He said the NCAA Tournament has been proof that the Pac-12 was wildly underrated all season, and he thinks the rigors of the league got his team prepared for a weekend where they only have one day of rest before taking on the Seminoles.

*ALSO SEE: Ham-alytics: Scouting FSU's Round of 32 opponent Colorado

Boyle said he doesn't know Leonard Hamilton personally, but has great respect for what he's built while in Tallahassee. The Colorado coach actually was on Wichita State's staff in 2004, when the Shockers lost to Hamilton's Seminoles in double-overtime in the NIT.

"I've followed his career from afar," Boyle said. "And the one thing about Leonard Hamilton: You know his teams are going to be long and athletic, you know they're going to be well-schooled defensively. And he's done an unbelievable job at Florida State. ... It's hard to say an ACC team is under the radar, but to me Florida State is one of the better teams year in and year out that really nobody talks about on the national level unless they get to a Sweet 16 or Elite 8."

If the Seminoles shoot tonight like they did against UNC-Greensboro, then a trip to the Sweet 16 or Elite 8 is unlikely.

But as Boyle pointed out, that 0-for-9 showing from 3-point range notwithstanding, this FSU team is very talented offensively.

"Probably more than Florida State teams in the past, it can really, really score the ball," Boyle said. "And it can shoot the ball from the perimeter at a very good rate. So, good offensively, good defensively, athletic, they pose a lot of challenges.

"But we played against good teams all year."