After winning title at Doak, Marvin Jones Jr. talks recruiting, 'Noles
Marvin Jones made countless plays inside Doak Campbell Stadium during his All-America career at Florida State. It's why his jersey was retired and now hangs above the north end zone.
This past weekend, it was Marvin Jones Jr.'s turn to stand out on the same field where his father starred 20-plus years ago. And the defensive end/linebacker did just that, helping lead his American Heritage high school team to a 24-6 victory over Tallahassee Rickards to claim the Class 5A state championship.
"Oh man, it's a special feeling," Jones Jr. said after the win. "We knew coming into the game we needed to slow down the running game and attack the pass, and we did that. Being back in Doak is always special. It's very exciting. I always feel at home in Tallahassee."
As he finishes his junior season of high school, Jones Jr. is rated a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 6 weakside defensive end. He also is a member of the Rivals250 and just barely outside the top 100 prospects nationally.
When it comes time to pick a college, the Seminole legacy recruit will have his choice of just about any major program. Alabama, Florida, Miami and Ohio State are just a few of the programs that are trying to land him for the class of 2022.
At the same time, Jones Jr. has never hid the fact that he is quite high on the Seminoles and grew up a huge fan of the garnet and gold. He also says that FSU's coaches have been relentless in his recruitment.
"Oh man, they text me like every day when it comes to Florida State," the talented pass-rusher said. "I talk the most with defensive ends coach John Papuchis, head coach Mike Norvell and the area recruiter, Ron Dugans, who I have a close relationship with.
"Coach Dugans is very easy to talk with and down to earth. Then with Coach J.P., he's a very family-oriented coach, but he knows what he's looking for in a player and has made it clear from the start how much they want me here."
