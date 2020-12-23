As he finishes his junior season of high school, Jones Jr. is rated a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 6 weakside defensive end. He also is a member of the Rivals250 and just barely outside the top 100 prospects nationally.

When it comes time to pick a college, the Seminole legacy recruit will have his choice of just about any major program. Alabama, Florida, Miami and Ohio State are just a few of the programs that are trying to land him for the class of 2022.

At the same time, Jones Jr. has never hid the fact that he is quite high on the Seminoles and grew up a huge fan of the garnet and gold. He also says that FSU's coaches have been relentless in his recruitment.

"Oh man, they text me like every day when it comes to Florida State," the talented pass-rusher said. "I talk the most with defensive ends coach John Papuchis, head coach Mike Norvell and the area recruiter, Ron Dugans, who I have a close relationship with.

"Coach Dugans is very easy to talk with and down to earth. Then with Coach J.P., he's a very family-oriented coach, but he knows what he's looking for in a player and has made it clear from the start how much they want me here."