Before the 2018 season, Cam Akers said one of his goals was to rush for 2,000 yards.

That's obviously not happening. After 11 games, Florida State's sophomore running back has amassed 669 yards. So unless he breaks all kinds of records against Florida, he won't be approaching the 2,000-yard plateau.

And even if the Seminoles win on Saturday and earn yet another bowl berth, he's likely not going to approach the 1,000-yard mark either.

Still. There's been something different about the way Akers has run the last few games.

He's looked like that guy again.

This isn't wishful thinking, like maybe it was for Willie Taggart and Florida State fans after Akers broke off his long TD run against Wake Forest.

That was one play.

This has been much more than that.

Akers had 63 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries against Notre Dame, and he followed that up with his first 100-yard effort of the season against Boston College, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts.

Some quick math will tell you Akers has now rushed for 173 yards and three touchdowns on his last 26 carries. Against two legitimate defenses.

"I see a young man that's patient now," FSU head coach Willie Taggart said. "I think what we're going through in the season, and you think about him and the expectations everyone has for him, and the season starting the way it does, and he's not playing (like he wants) to, Cam was trying every which way to make a play for our football team.

"And I think that was hurting him more than it was helping him. Once he started to relax and started to be patient, we started to see how he could set a lot of those blocks up. Or he could find a hole to get through."