Alabama transfer offensive lineman Terrence "TJ" Ferguson II is the latest addition to the Florida State football roster for 2024 via the NCAA transfer portal. Ferguson, 6-4 and 322-pounds, committed to Florida State head coach Mike Norvell a week after his official visit to Tallahassee on Thursday.

The Peach County (Ga.) High product signed with Alabama as a member of its 2021 recruiting class where he was ranked as the 64th-best overall prospect in the country and the No. 3 offensive line in the class by Rivals. After redshirting in 2021, Ferguson saw action in five games in 2022. As a redshirt sophomore this past season, Ferguson played in six games in 2023 including one start against USF.

For the season he totaled 116 snaps in 2023. In 50 pass blocking snaps, Ferguson allowed just one pressure according to PFF stats. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ferguson is FSU's 11th transfer addition of the offseason. He's the first offensive line transfer addition, the third Alabama transfer and the fifth transfer addition from an SEC school.

He joins QB DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), RB/Athlete Jaylin Lucas (Indiana), WR Jalen Brown (LSU), WR Malik Benson (Alabama), DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Georgia), DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (West Virginia) DE Sione Lolohea (Oregon State), DT Grady Kelly (Colorado State), DB Earl Little Jr. (Alabama) and DB Davonte Brown (Miami).

