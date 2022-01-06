Analysis: Breaking down FSU's defensive roster for 2022 (early January)

On Wednesday, we took a closer look at where the Florida State football team's offensive roster stands as of the first week in January 2022. Today, we turn our attention to the defense. Co-defensive coordinators Adam Fuller and Randy Shannon will have the benefit of coaching a unit that brings back virtually every starter and key contributor in the back-seven, but they also must find replacements for star defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas. In this roster breakdown, we look at returning starters, top additions, key departures, returning depth and any remaining needs at each position. We also provide a synopsis of each group, analyzing whether the Seminoles appear to be improved -- or not -- in 2022. *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football and recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

Amari Gainer will help lead Florida State's linebacker corps once again in 2022. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

LINEBACKER Returning starters: Kalen DeLoach, Amari Gainer, D.J. Lundy -- There were plenty of growing pains for this group, with DeLoach and Lundy being first-year starters, but they showed improvement over FSU's lackluster play at linebacker in recent years. All three ranked among the team's top tacklers, and all three posted at least five tackles for loss. They also turned in their best PFF (Pro Football Focus) grades in the second half of the season. Top additions: Tatum Bethune, Omar Graham Jr. -- UCF transfer Bethune committed to FSU earlier this week. The Miami native was extremely productive with the Golden Knights, racking up more than 100 tackles this past season. His PFF grades are much more impressive than any of FSU's returning linebackers, which means he should have a great opportunity to break into the top 11 on defense. He also played for new FSU linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon when Shannon was at UCF. Graham is an athletic and physical linebacker from Fort Lauderdale who likely will have his best chances to contribute as a freshman on special teams. Depth: Stephen Dix Jr., Jadarius Green-McKnight, Cortez Andrews -- Dix actually started as a freshman in 2020 before moving into a backup role behind Lundy this past season. Green-McKnight is a converted safety who did not see any snaps on defense in 2021. Andrews saw limited playing time (28 snaps on defense) after transferring in from Maryland. There also is a possibility safety Brendan Gant could move back into an outside linebacker role, where he saw action earlier in his career. He fell out of the main safety rotation in 2021. Key departures: Emmett Rice (was unable to return from injury in 2021) Need: FSU would definitely benefit from adding another proven college linebacker transfer, but it's not necessarily an urgent need now that the 'Noles have landed Bethune. Synopsis: FSU's linebacker corps has struggled for several years but made some decent strides in 2021. The group definitely performed better in the second half of the season, which should be reason for optimism for 2022. Gainer contemplated a jump to the NFL but has decided to return for another year, which is significant. And the addition of Bethune is a big plus. Assuming the players respond well to Shannon as their position coach, which they should given his track record and the fact that he is familiar to them, there is every reason to expect much improvement from this unit in 2022.

DEFENSIVE LINE Returning starters: Dennis Briggs, Fabien Lovett, Robert Cooper -- These three were the backbone of the defensive tackle rotation until Briggs went down with a season-ending injury. And FSU's coaches are toying with the idea of moving Briggs back to defensive end, where he played in high school and started his college career. If that happens, the Seminoles could have three very solid veterans returning on the defensive front -- at least when it comes to stopping the run. Lovett was expected to strongly consider making a jump to the NFL but hasn't made a public announcement yet either way; the deadline for underclassmen to declare is Jan. 17. Top additions: Bishop Thomas, Daniel Lyons, Aaron Hester, Dante Anderson -- The Seminoles landed two high school defensive tackles and two defensive ends in the early signing period. It's not likely that they will make much of an impact as freshmen in 2022. Depth: Derrick McLendon, Quashon Fuller, Patrick Payton, Leonard Warner, George Wilson and Byron Turner at defensive end; Jarrett Jackson, Malcolm Ray, Joshua Farmer, TJ Davis and Shambre Jackson at defensive tackle -- There are a lot of nice pieces here, but not many (or any?) obvious picks to step in as potential starters. McLendon would be next in line at defensive end, where FSU needs new starters, but he hasn't been very productive when given opportunities. The young pass-rushers, particularly Payton and Turner, have a ton of potential but are still developing. This is a very good group of defensive tackles, with Jackson and Ray stepping up in 2021. Their emergence, along with Farmer, could make it possible for Briggs to move back outside. Key departures: Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas Need: The Seminoles' coaches have been working overtime to land a couple of pass-rushers from the transfer portal to help replace Johnson and Thomas. They are in the running for some solid additions, but it's unlikely that they'll strike gold the way they did with those two last year. Johnson went on to be named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and the duo combined to record 18.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss. Synopsis: The defensive line was the strength of FSU's entire team last season, and it's unlikely that will be the case in 2022. The defensive tackle group should be very good and will benefit from having a deep rotation, but the coaches likely will need to scheme up some pass rush by using linebackers and defensive backs in 2022, as opposed to relying primarily on the front-four. What FSU is able to do in the transfer portal will go a long way in determining how much of a drop-off there is from a year ago.