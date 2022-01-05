Analysis: Breaking down FSU's offensive roster for 2022 (early January)

The good news on offense is that there is reason to expect real improvement in three positions, while the verdict is still out on the other two. Next up will be a breakdown of the defense and then special teams.

With each position, we look at returning starters, top additions, key departures, returning depth and any remaining needs. We also provide a synopsis of each position, analyzing whether the Seminoles appear to be improved -- or not -- in 2022.

But after Mike Norvell and the Seminoles' coaching staff went out and landed several high-profile transfers in recent weeks, we wanted to give you a better idea of where this roster stands right now and what work needs to be done in the coming weeks and months.

We all know that in college football these days, rosters and depth charts are written lightly in pencil. So please note that this offensive depth chart breakdown was published on Jan. 5, 2022, and it certainly is subject to change.

QUARTERBACK

Returning starter: Jordan Travis -- Unless something dramatic and unexpected happens in the coming months, Travis is entrenched as the Seminoles' starting quarterback. His passing numbers across the board were improved from 2020 to 2021 -- he posted a much better completion percentage and improved his TD-INT ratio -- and the coaches believe he can take his game to another level with better pass-protection and wide receivers.

Top addition: A.J. Duffy -- Incoming freshman could be the Seminoles' quarterback of the future and will look to compete with Travis.

Depth: Tate Rodemaker, Gino English -- After a challenging 2020, which saw him rushed into action during a COVID-interrupted season, Rodemaker showed progress in 2021. Has a very good arm and athletic ability; must continue improving his decision-making and avoiding turnovers. Will be a solid backup unless he decides to look for a school with a better opportunity for playing time. The walk-on English also is a capable reserve.

Key departures: McKenzie Milton, Chubba Purdy (left during season)

Need: The Seminoles likely will look to add one more quarterback to the room if they can, and it likely will be a transfer. They have another highly touted QB, Chris Parson, committed for 2023.

Synopsis: Regardless of who they add, this group should be better than a year ago. Travis continues to improve as a passer and leader, and Duffy should be an upgrade from what FSU got out of McKenzie Milton (at least on the field) this past season. A quality transfer would push this room over the top.





RUNNING BACK

Returning Starter: Treshaun Ward -- Split carries with Jashaun Corbin for much of the season and had a very strong campaign in his first year on scholarship. Ran for 515 yards and four touchdowns, averaging a team-high 6.4 yards per carry.

Top addition: Rodney Hill -- Extremely fast athlete who could see early playing time as a running back or as a slot receiver.

Depth: Lawrance Toafili, D.J. Williams, Ja'Khi Douglas, Corey Wren -- Toafili is the most talented of this group, but has yet to put together a consistent season. Williams and Douglas have proven to be dependable backups, while Wren brings great speed but has struggled to stay healthy.

Key departure: Jashaun Corbin

Need: FSU doesn't need to sign another running back for numbers, but it would be great if the 'Noles could land someone who can impact games immediately. Now that they came up short in the battle for four-star RB Jovantae Barnes, look for FSU to make a push in the portal for a dependable runner with college experience.

Synopsis: Unless they pick up a nice addition through the portal, this group likely will take a step back following Corbin's departure. It might take a small step back anyway. Corbin not only was the workhorse for FSU's offense for the second straight season, but he also turned in some game-breaking plays. He was one of the best backs in the ACC and will be very difficult to replace.





WIDE RECEIVER

Returning Starters: Ontaria Wilson, Keyshawn Helton, Malik McClain -- Despite having plenty of experience, Wilson and Helton again put up pedestrian numbers this past season. Wilson caught 23 passes for 382 yards with 5 touchdowns, while Helton finished with 19 for 285 and 2 TDs. McClain showed a great deal of potential as a true freshman, with 16 catches and two touchdowns, and he undoubtedly will be a big piece of the puzzle in 2022 and beyond. The others will have to battle to keep their jobs with talented transfers arriving.

Top additions: Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, Deuce Spann -- FSU has hit the transfer portal hard at this position as expected, and Pittman and Wilson are former starters at their previous schools. So they will be competing for starting reps the day they step foot on the practice fields. Spann brings a rare combination of size (6-4, 210 pounds) and speed but is still learning the position as a former quarterback.

Depth: Ja'Khi Douglas, Darion Williamson, Joshua Burrell, Kentron Poitier, Jordan Young -- Douglas can play either receiver or running back; it is not yet known where he will line up primarily in 2022. Williamson and Poitier have shown glimpses of raw potential, but have yet to make much of an impact on game days. Burrell displayed promise last spring as a true freshman but missed the fall due to surgery (lower leg or foot). Young has caught 15 passes in his four years in the program and could be a transfer candidate if he wants an opportunity for more playing time at another school.

Key departures: Andrew Parchment

Need: FSU could take one more WR transfer if a potential star emerges, but the 'Noles could be done here.

Synopsis: This will be a very interesting position group heading into 2022, as the Seminoles look to merge some veteran players who have not been super productive with some talented college transfers and also some younger backups who are still trying to prove themselves. However it all shakes out, there is almost no way this group won't be much improved from the last couple of years.





TIGHT END

Returning starter: Camren McDonald -- Announced he is returning for his third year as the Seminoles' top tight end. Has been solid so far, but has the potential to make a bigger impact with improved consistency.

Top additions: Jerrale Powers, Brian Courtney -- Mike Norvell loves the versatility that tight ends can provide, so he went and signed two more to a pretty full room. Courtney is a converted quarterback who is a very good athlete, while Powers has played a lot of wide receiver. Both likely will need time to adapt to the college game.

Key departure: Jordan Wilson

Depth: Wyatt Rector, Preston Daniel, Jackson West, Markeston Douglas, Koby Gross -- Rector and Daniel have seen the most playing time so far, but Douglas and West likely possess the most talent for the future.

Need: None.

Synopsis: The loss of veteran Jordan Wilson will hurt some, but the Seminoles return a ton of depth and perhaps some star potential. If the younger players develop quickly, this group could definitely be improved from a year ago.





OFFENSIVE LINE

Returning starters: OT Robert Scott, OT Darius Washington, OG Dillan Gibbons, C Maurice Smith -- It's always a good thing when four starters return on the offensive line, and this group has shown potential. Gibbons emerged as a rock on the interior of the line after transferring in from Notre Dame, and he will be back at guard again in 2022. Washington had a breakthrough season at tackle and has cross-trained at center. Scott and Smith played better later in the year after battling back from injuries; this will be an important offseason for both of them with challenges coming.

Top additions: Kayden Lyles and Bless Harris from the transfer portal. High school signees Qaeshon Sapp, Kanaya Charlton, Daughtry Richardson, Jaylen Early, Julian Armella and possibly Antavious Woody (committed but not signed) -- Lyles has started at center and guard at Wisconsin, so he almost certainly will claim one of those top roles at FSU. Harris will compete at tackle after showing a lot of promise at Lamar University.

Depth: Thomas Shrader, Lloyd Willis, Zane Herring, Rod Orr, Bryson Estes -- If he had been healthy this past season, Shrader might have won a starting job at guard, so he will definitely be in the mix for major playing time. Willis is an extremely talented athlete who came in very raw but is inching closer and closer to contributing at tackle. The coaches are high on the others, but they likely will continue to develop in 2022.

Key departures: Devontay Love-Taylor, Baveon Johnson, Brady Scott

Need: There is not a huge need here, but the 'Noles would likely take another transfer if the right one was available.

Synopsis: With a solid nucleus of returning starters and the addition of two high-profile college transfers -- not to mention an excellent crop of high school signees -- this group should make another positive step in 2022. In reality, this should be the best offensive line FSU has fielded since before things went south toward the end of Jimbo Fisher's tenure.

Next Up: Defensive roster breakdown

