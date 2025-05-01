Vanderbilt OL transfer Josh Raymond commits to Florida State

After a multi-day visit to Florida State, Vanderbilt OL transfer Josh Raymond has committed to Mike Norvell and the Seminoles on Thursday.

Raymond, who spent one season at Vanderbilt, has four years of eligibility remaining. Raymond signed with the Commodores out of Lake Mary (Fla.) High school, and while not being ranked by Rivals, was considered a three-star prospect by other recruiting services.

“I’m happy that Josh is joining our Nole Family,” Norvell said in a statement. “He is returning to his home state with four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting this past season and brings a tremendous amount of potential. Josh is a fierce competitor with a high ceiling who helps us continue building our offensive line room with players ready to make an impact on our current team and in the future. I’m excited for what Josh is going to do in our program.”

He held offers from Stanford, Kansas, Liberty and USF as well as the Commodores coming out of high school.

Raymond chose the Seminoles over UCF, who hosted him for a visit prior to his visit to Florida State. His choice has a large part to due with his prior relationship with OL coach Herb Hand, who recruited him towards the end of his high school commitment.

"It was amazing seeing Florida State and coach Hand. We were talking towards the end of my recruitment while he was at UCF, so it was nice to finally get really coached by him, watch film, break it down and see how he coaches," Raymond said of Hand.

Raymond joins Rutgers OT Ja'Eylne Matthews among offensive linemen to transfer in during the spring window.