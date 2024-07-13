The three-day MLB amateur draft will be active for Florida State players. Outfielder James Tibbs and third baseman Cam Smith are projected as first-round picks by national draft analysts, and they could come off the board early on Sunday (7 p.m. on ESPN and MLB Network).

Tibbs is projected to be taken as high as No. 9 to Pittsburgh by CBSSports.com. The junior hit .363 and led the Seminoles with 28 home runs and 95 RBI.

"Tibbs offers Grade A power potential and could help whichever team selects him in short order," CBSSports.com's Mike Axisa wrote.

ESPN.com analyst Kiley McDaniel, who worked in the front office for four MLB teams, has Tibbs slotted to Washington at No. 10.

Yahoo Sports senior writer Jordan Shusterman has Tibbs as the 11th-best player available in the draft.

"As with (Wake Forest's Nick) Kurtz, Tibbs’ defensive value is limited as he’s tethered to first base or a corner outfield spot," Shusterman said. "But for a guy projected as more of a second- or third-round talent coming into his junior year, the fact that Tibbs could go just a few picks after Kurtz — or even ahead of him — is an astounding achievement."

The Athletic's Keith Law, who also worked in MLB front offices, has Tibbs slotted at No. 13 to San Francisco.

McDaniel also has Smith, a draft-eligible sophomore, going at No. 14 to the Chicago Cubs. Smith led FSU in batting average (.387) with 16 home runs, 22 doubles and 57 RBI.

"The Cubs appear to be hunting for upside here and Smith fits the description," McDaniel said. "He has big tools and solid performance in the ACC, but needs a swing rework in pro ball. I think he'll go between Nos. 11-16 and, like (Trey) Yesavage (of East Carolina), is in the mix for most teams in that span."

Smith's ascension in two years has MLB teams intrigued.

"It was quickly apparent once Smith arrived in Tallahassee that the buzz he built among scouts during his senior year of high school, ahead of the 2022 MLB Draft, was entirely warranted," Shusterman wrote. "After a strong freshman year with the Seminoles, Smith was one of the most productive hitters in the prestigious Cape Cod summer league, and he carried that momentum into a monster second year with the Seminoles, cutting his strikeout rate in half and hitting .387 with 38 extra-base hits. His muscular, 6-foot-3 frame already resembles that of a big leaguer, and the rate at which he has improved the past two seasons has teams very excited about his potential."

Law of the Athletic has Smith projected at No. 16 to Miami.

Sunday's draft includes picks 1-74. Day 2 begins on Monday afternoon.

A number of FSU players are eligible to be selected, including Jaime Ferrer, Daniel Cantu, Marco Dinges, Brennen Oxford, Carson Dorsey and Conner Whittaker.