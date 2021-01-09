And another one ... FSU lands Auburn RB transfer D.J. Williams
Shortly after the Florida State football team landed a commitment from another SEC defensive standout, the Seminoles snared a commitment Saturday night from former Auburn running back D.J. Williams.
Williams ran for just 199 yards on 38 carries this past season while battling injuries. He rushed for 400 yards as a true freshman in 2019 when he played for current FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.
Dillingham left Auburn after that season to join head coach Mike Norvell's staff in Tallahassee.
Williams, a 5-foot-10, 208-pounder, had a huge senior season at Sebring (Fla.) High School two years ago, rushing for 1,221 yards and 21 touchdowns and passing for 1,113 yards and 13 TDs.
He showed the ability to catch passes out of the backfield at Auburn, recording five receptions for 32 yards in 2019 and seven passes for 40 yards this past season.
Earlier on Saturday, FSU landed a commitment from former South Carolina defensive lineman Keir Thomas.
FSU now has commitments from six transfers, including former UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, former Georgia OLB/DE Jermaine Johnson, former Kansas receiver Andrew Parchment and former Arkansas cornerback Jarques McClellion.
