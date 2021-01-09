Shortly after the Florida State football team landed a commitment from another SEC defensive standout, the Seminoles snared a commitment Saturday night from former Auburn running back D.J. Williams.

*ALSO SEE: More on the D.J. Williams transfer

Williams ran for just 199 yards on 38 carries this past season while battling injuries. He rushed for 400 yards as a true freshman in 2019 when he played for current FSU offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham.

Dillingham left Auburn after that season to join head coach Mike Norvell's staff in Tallahassee.

