Annual FSU-Miami clash could impact South Florida recruiting battles
The rivalry between Florida State and Miami has produced some of the greatest and most-watched games in college football history, and the cache of the annual matchup with recruits often helped elevate the programs even further into their elite status.
While one FSU-UM game’s outcome may never be enough to fully sway a recruit, it's no secret that the winner is often able to grab some serious momentum leading up to National Signing Day -- especially in head-to-head recruiting battles with the other.
And everyone knows how important the talent in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties has been to the success of each program.
*** Don't miss our exclusive FSU recruiting coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***
For some historical perspective on Florida State’s recruiting efforts in the Miami area, we caught up with Larry Blustein (@larryblustein) of prepredzone.com and larryblustein.com. Blustein has decades of experience covering recruiting throughout the state and has deep South Florida connections.
In his opinion, Florida State’s 1990 linebacker signee Marvin Jones and 1996 wide receiver signee Marvin "Snoop" Minnis were two of the most important acquisitions in FSU history. Both players were from Miami and went on to be among the best players in the country. There were plenty others, Blustein said, but those belong at the top of the list.
*ALSO SEE: Three things to watch for during FSU Football's huge recruiting weekend
As far as impactful FSU-Miami games in recruiting, Blustein said UM's shocking 31-0 win in 1988 definitely helped the Hurricanes with their ensuing classes. But he thinks individual outcomes of games may have somewhat less of an importance to big-time recruits than they did in the past.
Blustein did say that he thinks getting a foothold in South Florida again will be a key for FSU's return to success, and he believes head coach Mike Norvell is well on his way to doing that. He said Norvell has already done a great job of having a recruiting presence in South Florida and that he’s well-respected.
Several key pieces to FSU's dominant run from 2012 through 2014, of course, were South Florida products. Former Miami Central star Dalvin Cook went on to become the Seminoles' all-time leading rusher, and St. Thomas Aquinas grad Rashad Greene would become FSU's all-time leading receiver.
Now, let's take a look at some of the key recruits both programs are battling over as they prepare to play today (3:30 p.m., ESPN).
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news