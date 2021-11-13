Annual FSU-Miami clash could impact South Florida recruiting battles

For some historical perspective on Florida State’s recruiting efforts in the Miami area, we caught up with Larry Blustein (@larryblustein) of prepredzone.com and larryblustein.com. Blustein has decades of experience covering recruiting throughout the state and has deep South Florida connections.

In his opinion, Florida State’s 1990 linebacker signee Marvin Jones and 1996 wide receiver signee Marvin "Snoop" Minnis were two of the most important acquisitions in FSU history. Both players were from Miami and went on to be among the best players in the country. There were plenty others, Blustein said, but those belong at the top of the list.

*ALSO SEE: Three things to watch for during FSU Football's huge recruiting weekend

As far as impactful FSU-Miami games in recruiting, Blustein said UM's shocking 31-0 win in 1988 definitely helped the Hurricanes with their ensuing classes. But he thinks individual outcomes of games may have somewhat less of an importance to big-time recruits than they did in the past.

Blustein did say that he thinks getting a foothold in South Florida again will be a key for FSU's return to success, and he believes head coach Mike Norvell is well on his way to doing that. He said Norvell has already done a great job of having a recruiting presence in South Florida and that he’s well-respected.

Several key pieces to FSU's dominant run from 2012 through 2014, of course, were South Florida products. Former Miami Central star Dalvin Cook went on to become the Seminoles' all-time leading rusher, and St. Thomas Aquinas grad Rashad Greene would become FSU's all-time leading receiver.

Now, let's take a look at some of the key recruits both programs are battling over as they prepare to play today (3:30 p.m., ESPN).