Miami Gulliver Prep defensive end Lamont Green Jr. , whose father was a star linebacker at FSU in the mid-1990s, announced Friday he is committing to the Seminoles. He is the second Class of 2023 pass-rusher to commit to the Seminoles in as many days.

The Florida State football staff is not wasting any time when it comes to building its defensive line of the future. And on Friday morning, the Seminoles dipped into their past to continue that process.

Green chose the Seminoles over double-digit offers, including schools like Miami, Penn State and many others.

"First off, they really wanted me there, and I felt very comfortable with everything there, and my Dad went there," Green Jr. said of choosing the Seminoles. "It's a school I've followed my entire life since I was a young kid. Love the atmosphere there. Pretty much it's a dream come true."

While his father did not steer him toward a decision and let him handle the recruiting process, there's no denying the fact that the older Green was thrilled when he heard the news.

"He was pretty excited when I told him I was ready to commit to Florida State and enjoyed that I'm following in his footsteps to Florida State," Green Jr. said. "He worked a lot with me on how to improve my position in studying a lot of different players. He's also made it so I could make my own decision on college and what to look for."

The older Green was a key member of Florida State's defense from 1995 through '98 and registered more than 200 tackles in his career.

*ALSO SEE: More on Green's commitment, including analysis and additional comments from the new FSU commit.