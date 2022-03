Another Florida State player enters the NCAA's transfer portal

A Florida State football player has entered the transfer portal for the second time since the team returned from spring break last week.

Last Thursday, cornerback Jarvis Brownlee announced that he was leaving the team and going into the NCAA's transfer portal. On Tuesday, reserve running back Corey Wren issued a statement on Instagram (see below) and put his name in the transfer portal.

The redshirt sophomore played in seven games last season, and had three kickoff returns for 65 yards.

