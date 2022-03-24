CB Jarvis Brownlee enters transfer portal, leaving FSU football team

Redshirt sophomore cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, who started 11 games last season and 15 over the last two years, entered the transfer portal Thursday morning.

Brownlee did not take part in the Seminoles' first several practices of the spring but was expected to return this week. That did not happen, and now he has entered the portal.

Although he has started for much of the past two seasons, the Miami native was not assured of a starting job in 2022. He was part of a deep cornerback group featuring several talented newcomers, including Louisville transfer Greedy Vance, and several players with extensive experience.

