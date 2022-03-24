Closer look at the competitors for FSU's CB spots following Brownlee exit

Despite being a returning starter, Brownlee has not practiced at all this spring, and the Seminoles have been working a long list of players at the cornerback position in preparation for the 2022 campaign.

Here's a closer look at the players who are vying for starting cornerback jobs this spring and fall.

Omarion Cooper, sophomore (6-0, 187) -- Despite being a true freshman and missing time in preseason camp, Cooper emerged as a key figure in the Seminoles' secondary during the second half of the 2021 season. He actually started the final three games at cornerback opposite Brownlee and turned in a slew of big plays. He recorded interceptions against Clemson and Miami, and he was named ACC Rookie and Defensive Back of the Week for his performance against the Hurricanes (interception, two tackles and four pass breakups). Cooper was named the Seminoles' co-defensive freshman of the year, and he almost certainly will claim one of the starting jobs. He has been dominant at times in spring practice.

Renardo Green, redshirt junior (6-0, 187) -- Despite playing mostly safety the past two seasons, Green has moved back to cornerback this spring and has looked more comfortable there. He actually began his career at that position but played safety in 2020 and 2021, starting seven games over those two seasons. After battling injuries last season, Green was praised for his performance in the Seminoles' Tour of Duty offseason conditioning program this winter. He is a redshirt junior and has played in 27 games at FSU.

Greedy Vance, redshirt sophomore (5-11, 171) -- The Louisville transfer has played in 17 games the last two seasons, with nine starts. Vance won't intimidate opponents with his size at 5-foot-11 and 171 pounds, but he has very good ball skills and quickness, and he definitely brings some attitude to the position. His seven pass breakups last season ranked in the top 10 of the ACC. Vance hasn't won every rep this spring, but he has turned in a bunch of big plays and will certainly be a top contender to replace Brownlee.

Jarrian Jones, redshirt junior (6-0, 189) -- After transferring in from Mississippi State two years ago, Jones has appeared in 20 games at FSU, with nine starts. He had a huge interception in the end zone during the Seminoles' upset of North Carolina last season, but he battled a hand injury for much of the season and was not consistently effective. He saw his playing time decrease in the second half of the year, as Cooper ascended into the starting role.

Demorie Tate, redshirt sophomore (6-1, 194) -- Though highly touted out of high school -- Tate actually was the highest-rated recruit in FSU's 2020 signing class -- Tate has yet to make an impact on the college level. He missed his first year due to academic reasons and then only played in one game (UMass) in 2021. From a physical standpoint, he is the Seminoles' most impressive player at the position. He is 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds and has very good athletic ability. While still fighting for reps with the top group, Tate has made noticeably more plays this spring. The door is definitely open for him to make a move heading into the fall.

Hunter Washington, redshirt freshman (5-11, 181) -- Like Tate before him, Washington was the highest-rated defensive back in the 2021 class but saw very little playing time as a freshman. His only action came in the UMass game as well. Washington did make a positive impression on the coaching staff, however, earning recognition as the special-teams scout team player of the year. The fact that he was willing to come in as such a highly rated recruit and give that much effort on the scout team (on special teams, no less) says a lot about his work ethic. Washington has been competitive this spring in drills and should be in the mix for playing time this fall.

Azareye'h Thomas, freshman (6-2, 187) -- One of the last additions to FSU's 2022 signing class, Thomas has looked like the top early candidate to make a major impact as a freshman. The former four-star recruit was very impressive in the winter conditioning program and has carried that right over to spring practice. He has displayed impressive ball skills, intercepting passes in the first two practices, and he has a great frame at 6-foot-2 and 187 pounds. Thomas could have a legitimate chance to compete for the starting job at some point this fall, and he likely will be in the rotation early on.

Sam McCall, freshman (6-1, 182) -- Although he was a little limited at the start of winter conditioning due to a preexisting ankle injury, McCall has fit right in during spring drills. Like Thomas, he was a very highly rated prospect coming out of high school and has already shown signs of that potential. McCall also is impressive physically at 6-foot-1 and 182 pounds and will have a chance to compete for playing time as a freshman.

Kevin Knowles, sophomore (5-11, 185) -- After impressing teammates and coaches last spring as an early enrollee, Knowles broke out in a big way during the 2021 season. He played in all 12 games, starting seven, and was named the team's co-defensive freshman of the year with Cooper. Knowles made all of his starts last season at nickelback and is expected to cross-train at cornerback, but we haven't seen that much yet this spring. It appears more likely that he will stay inside at nickel if the Seminoles have other viable options outside at corner.