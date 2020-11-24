But after more verbal volleying on Monday -- and with the decision about a potential make-up game to be announced -- the flames still appear to be burning around Saturday's postponement of the Seminoles' home game against Clemson.

Florida State will play host to Virginia in four days, and Clemson will be welcoming Pitt into Memorial Stadium earlier that afternoon.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell got Monday's flurry of activity started by explaining at his weekly press conference that he, his staff and players were eagerly anticipating the Clemson game before being shocked when the plug was pulled at the last minute.

He quickly added that he understood and respected the decision by FSU's medical advisers.

"Football coaches are not doctors," Norvell said. "Some of us might think we are. But there's a reason why medical advisers make decisions based on the information that is provided."

Norvell went on to explain that FSU has not only met the ACC's minimum standards for protecting its student-athletes from COVID-19 -- conducting testing each week, following social distancing protocols, etc. -- but that the Seminoles also have gone above and beyond in certain areas.

He said players who have shown signs of illness are instructed to not attend practice or enter the Seminoles' athletics facilities -- even if they have tested negative for the coronavirus. And he pointed out that in at least two instances, FSU has not allowed players to travel to road games because they were sick while also testing negative for the virus.

"We know this is a highly transmittable virus that you have to be extremely careful with," Norvell said, adding that FSU's staff feels it has an "obligation" to the players and their families to do everything possible when it comes to health and safety.

While Norvell never directly questioned or challenged the protocols at Clemson, which allowed a player to fly with the team to Tallahassee this past Friday despite showing symptoms earlier in the week (the player later tested positive for COVID-19), something he said clearly triggered a response from Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney.

During his weekly call-in show Monday night, Swinney went on his second public rant about the situation in 24 hours.

"The last thing we would ever do is put somebody in harm’s way," Swinney said, according to media reports in South Carolina. "I don’t give a crap what they say. I know what the facts are. I know what the standard to play is. ... And people can say whatever they want to say. Their coach can say whatever he wants to say. So I know this, our kids have been all in, all year. And done everything asked of them.

"So when somebody wants to make it like we’ve not done something [wrong], I have a problem with that and I’m going to fight for that and I’m going to stand up for what’s right. And if that bothers people, then too bad. If telling the truth is wrong, then guess what? Too bad. Because I’m going to tell the truth, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Swinney, whose team is ranked No. 4 in the country and was a huge favorite for last Saturday's game, contends the contest should have been played because none of the ACC's written safety protocols had been violated. While that might be true, the conference also gives each school's medical advisers the right to recommend a game not be played if there are legitimate concerns about spread of the virus.

That's what happened in this case, and after more than 24 hours of silence, ACC Commissioner John Swofford publicly supported the process that led to FSU's decision. In comments to ESPN on Monday, Swofford described implications that FSU's decision was not COVID-related as "unfortunate."

"I don't think anyone is in a position to question the decision making of a medical officer in this type of situation," Swofford said. "That's where the decision lies, and in the eyes of our presidents and athletic directors, that's where the decision should lie. ... I don't think there's any blame here. We've got to remember the world in which we're operating right now. People are following the protocols as agreed upon before the season started, and people are trying to make the best decisions for the right reasons, and you respect that."

Despite Swinney firing his second volley at Florida State on Monday night, it's unlikely that Norvell or FSU officials will continue discussing the matter much publicly going forward. That doesn't mean the saga is over, however.

FSU clearly wants to see the Clemson game rescheduled for Dec. 12 at Doak Campbell Stadium, while Swinney and Clemson athletics director Dan Radakovich have said they should be reimbursed for the $250,000 or $300,000 the Tigers spent traveling to Tallahassee this past weekend.

Florida State has much more money to lose if the game isn't played, with game-day revenue expected to be about $2 million in ticket sales, concessions, etc. The ACC's television partners are also expected to push for the game to be played.

A resolution there should be coming soon, meanwhile the Seminoles' players and assistant coaches have been giving their undivided attention to this Saturday's opponent, Virginia (8 p.m., ACC Network).

The Cavaliers are 4-4 on the season and have won their last three games.

"We're gonna be excited to be able to kick it off come Saturday night," Norvell said, adding that most FSU players got back to work shortly after the Clemson game was postponed.

Some worked out in the weight room on Saturday, while others ran wind sprints on the practice fields and others hit the medical training room for treatment.

"We had guys that didn't want to waste the day," offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham said. "That is the sign of the competitive spirit that our guys are learning to get. It wasn't, 'Oh, just let me go back to my room.' ...

"At the end of the day, we're worried about us. And we're worried about us getting better."

