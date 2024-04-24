"It definitely meant more coming back after the offer. I was able to take in everything better knowing I had an offer from FSU," Powell said.

Powell was on campus two weeks prior and came away with an offer from the Seminoles. To come back so soon with an offer attached to his name meant a lot.

Colquitt (Ga.) Miller County running back JP Powell had to leave the showcase early for a workout on Saturday but what he saw in the time that he was at Florida State left an impression on the three-star running back.

Despite the construction in and around Doak Campbell Stadium, the atmosphere during the showcase still stood out to Powell.

"The atmosphere in the stadium even with the construction was impressive," Powell said. "I watched mainly how the coaching staff used the RBs. I liked how a lot of the times two running backs were used in the formation. One at the RB position and the other was split out wide in the slot."

With Powell's recruitment taking off in the last few months, he is still processing the surge of attention as schools are beginning to take notice of his skillset. As he goes through the recruiting process, Florida State's continuity is something else that stands out.

"I like how long they have worked together as a staff," Powell said. "The development of all positions is impressive but the development that Coach (David) Johnson did with (Trey) Benson is amazing!"

That sentiment extends to coach Mike Norvell, who has made an impression on Powell.

"Coach Norvell brings excitement. His energy is very high. I think that is important to always bring energy because some days you aren’t always going to be upbeat and it helps to have your coach/leader to bring it to get you through those days. I can’t say enough about what he has done since getting to Tallahassee."

Florida State will receive on official visit from Powell in the future, though a date is not yet set. He will also be officially visiting Georgia Tech (May 31) and Mississippi State (June 21). Powell received an offer from Ole Miss on Saturday and plans to visit there as well.

As Powell's recruitment continues to soar through the rest of spring and into the summer, the Seminoles have cemented themselves as a top school.