AZ Thomas drafted in third round by New York Jets

Azareye'h Thomas was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday night by the New York Jets with the 73rd overall pick.

The 6-foot-1.5, 197-pound Thomas joins a Jets roster that went 5-12 in 2024 and had corner among its needs, seeking a complement to Sauce Gardner.

"Awhile ago, I really started to look at play speed a little bit more than just timed speed," first-year Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters late Friday. "I had a guy [in Detroit] last year in [DB] Brian Branch. He ran a 4.58 also, but his play speed was like 4.3. I think everyone knows the way he plays. Just looking at the player and seeing how he plays on the field, that's more enticing to me than watching a guy run in underwear at the Combine. Football is football and he plays the brand that we want to play.

"He's a big, physical man and I'm looking forward to him getting up here and being able to take what he did at Florida State and bring that to us because that's how we play."

He also joins quarterback Jordan Travis and defensive end Jermaine Johnson in New York.

Thomas was a top-100 prospect by Rivals in the class of 2022, picking the Seminoles on national signing day. In three seasons, Thomas had 95 tackles, nine TFLs and two interceptions.

While he didn't start until the Orange Bowl loss against Georgia, Thomas became a full-time starter in 2024. He had 52 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception last fall.

"I'm physical," Thomas told reporters Friday night after he was selected. "I'll smother you, I'm going to lock down my side of the field and I'm a great teammate."

A standout at the Senior Bowl, Thomas has put himself in the conversation among the top corners that are available in the 2025 draft.

Thomas is the first Seminole to be signed by Mike Norvell out of high school and play his full career at FSU. Renardo Green, a 2019 defensive back signee who Norvell and the staff inherited, was picked in the second round by San Francisco in 2024.

FSU has had a good run of defensive backs selected in the Norvell Era, which includes Asante Samuel Jr. and Hamsah Nasirildeen (2021), Jammie Robinson (2023), as well as Jarrian Jones and Green (2024).

