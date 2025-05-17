FSU softball shuts down USF, will play for regional title Sunday

The Florida State softball team returned to JoAnne Graf Field on a hot and steamy Saturday afternoon, taking on South Florida in the regional round of the NCAA tournament. The Seminoles dispatched Robert Morris the previous day 10-1 in five innings and carried over their domination by run-ruling the Bulls 8-0 in six innings.

South Florida could only muster two hits as sophomore Ashtyn Danley, who pitched five innings, only allowed one hit. Freshman Jazzy Francik allowed one hit as well in her one inning of work.

FSU’s bats were lethal and overwhelmed the Bulls at times. No bat was more lethal on the day than senior Amaya Ross, who blasted a two-run home run in the second inning and a solo home run in the sixth inning.

“Really good USF ball club, we knew they’d be scrappy like they were,” Florida State head coach Lonni Alameda said. "Today's always a tough day because you’re trying to manage out what you can do and so I think we’re taking advantage of some swings. Two really good ones by Amaya and shut-down pitching with Ash.”

Ross has been a steady player for the ’Noles all year and showcased some of her power on the day.

“I was looking for the pitches I hit,” Ross said. "I think just being able to go in there confident, knowing, trusting in my plan and just being able to execute when I got my pitch was something big.”

Michaela Edenfield, Katie Dack, Hallie Wacaser and Shelby McKenzie all drove in runs in a game that was never in doubt.

The Seminoles now relax until tomorrow, while Robert Morris, South Florida and Auburn play out Saturday to see who advances to play Florida State in the championship round.

The Seminoles have positioned themselves nicely with two run-rule victories and will be well rested when they take the field on Sunday.