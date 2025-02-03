AZ Thomas impresses in Senior Bowl practice, makes case to be first-rounder

The Senior Bowl is less about the game than the practices. After a week of 1-on-1 matchups, Azareye'h Thomas didn't need to play in Saturday's game in Mobile, Ala., and had made an impression on NFL scouts.

"Thomas was the best cornerback during practices at the Senior Bowl, showing off his press coverage ability and answering any questions scouts had about his ability to run with receivers down the field," ESPN.com analyst Matt Miller wrote.

Miller projects Thomas as the No. 28 to Detroit in his updated mock draft, which was released on Monday.

Another draft analyst, the Athletic's Dane Brugler, viewed Louisville's Quincy Riley as the best corner. Brugler also mentioned Thomas "was already in the top-50 mix but made a case for the first round."

Before the Senior Bowl, NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah projected Thomas to Baltimore at No. 27. "Thomas is a smooth, fluid athlete," Jeremiah wrote on NFL.com. Jeremiah previously worked with front offices in Philadelphia and Baltimore before moving into broadcasting.

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 39-yard field-goal attempt in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. He missed from 57 yards earlier in the game. Josh Farmer did not record a stat in the game.