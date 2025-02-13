AZ Thomas, Josh Farmer, Ryan Fitzgerald to participate in NFL Combine

Cornerback Azareye'h Thomas, defensive lineman Joshua Farmer and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald have been invited to compete at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Thomas impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., earlier this month and has been projected by a number of analysts as a first-round pick. He had 95 tackles and two interceptions in three years at FSU.

Farmer had 32 tackles in each of the last two seasons at FSU. He finished his FSU career with 80 tackles and 11 sacks.

Fitzgerald made 58 of 74 field-goal attempts, but he was near automatic in his last two seasons, making 13 of 13 as a senior and 19 of 21 as a junior.

The NFL released the full participant list for the combine on Thursday. There are 329 prospects who have been invited to attend this year's event, which will take place in Indianapolis from Feb. 24 through March 3.