Balanced attack helps FSU women rout George Mason in NCAA Tournament opener

Florida State is in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since March 2019.

Ta'Niya Latson scored 28 points on 8 of 16 shooting while Makayla Timpson had 18 points and 11 rebounds in No. 6 seed FSU's 94-59 win over No. 11 seed George Mason on Saturday. Latson also shot 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.

O'Mariah Gordon had 18 points and Sydney Bowles poured in 15 points, all on 3-pointers, as FSU won for the first time in the NCAA Tournament in four tries under coach Brooke Wyckoff. That includes appearances in the Big Dance in March 2021, when Wyckoff was the interim head coach, as well as 2023 and '24.

FSU (24-8) will next face the LSU on Monday at 6 p.m. (ESPN).