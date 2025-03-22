Balanced attack helps FSU women rout George Mason in NCAA Tournament opener

Florida State is in the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since March 2019.
Ta'Niya Latson scored 28 points on 8 of 16 shooting while Makayla Timpson had 18 points and 11 rebounds in No. 6 seed FSU's 94-59 win over No. 11 seed George Mason on Saturday. Latson also shot 11 of 14 from the free-throw line.
O'Mariah Gordon had 18 points and Sydney Bowles poured in 15 points, all on 3-pointers, as FSU won for the first time in the NCAA Tournament in four tries under coach Brooke Wyckoff. That includes appearances in the Big Dance in March 2021, when Wyckoff was the interim head coach, as well as 2023 and '24.
FSU (24-8) will next face the LSU on Monday at 6 p.m. (ESPN).
The Seminoles averaged 87.2 points in the regular season as well as ACC Tournament. On Saturday, pulled away late after George Mason cut the deficit to 49-42 midway through the third period. But FSU used a 10-0 run, fueled in full by baskets or free throws by Latson, Timpson and Gordon to end any realistic threat.
FSU was able to drive the lane often, producing 46 paint points. The Seminoles shot 24 of 38 (63.1 percent) inside the arc and 9 of 20 from 3-point range.
Latson has scored 20 or more points for now a 24th time in the 2024-25 season. Timpson recorded her 19th double-double of the season.
After the rebounding edge was relatively narrow in FSU's favor 20-18 at the half, the Seminoles finished with a 46-31 advantage.
George Mason did pick up 17 offensive rebounds but those yielded just six second-chance points.
