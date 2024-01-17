Darrell Jackson practiced and waited an entire season to play football at Florida State. And as it turns out the Orange Bowl won't be his only game in Garnet and Gold.

Jackson had three tackles in his FSU debut in December and on Wednesday morning The Battle's End announced that the defensive tackle would return in 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Jackson is literally and figuratively a big part of the Seminoles' defensive front in the coming year. He will join a restocked line that also includes Patrick Payton, Daniel Lyons, Marvin Jones Jr. (Georgia), Sione Lolohea (Oregon State), Tomiwa Durojaiye (West Virginia) and Grady Kelly (Colorado State) among other returning Seminoles.

Jackson has 52 career tackles in his career at Maryland, Miami and FSU.

“This whole season, it was hard on him,” FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins told the Osceola in December. “Young man, 20 years old. Expecting to play. Didn’t get to play. Tuesday and Thursday, throughout the whole year, I ran him. Ran him hard. And sometimes he didn’t want to do it. He had a smile on his face. He worked hard.”

